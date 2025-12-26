Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Has One Bold Wish for Her Ahead of the 2026 Season

The 2025 tennis season was nothing short of wild, with “Sincaraz” once again stealing the spotlight in the ATP by winning all four Grand Slams for the second straight year. On the women’s tour, things were just as compelling, with four different Grand Slam winners driving home the unpredictability of the WTA. And while the tennis world is still unpacking the 2025 season, Patrick Mouratoglou is already looking ahead, expecting an even bigger 2026 and coming prepared with his personal wishlist for the season to come.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just a few hours ago, taking to his Instagram account, Patrick Mouratoglou began his 2026 wishlist by highlighting Coco Gauff as one of the players he most wants to see take another big step forward. But his most surprising pick came at No. 3, where Mouratoglou expressed his desire to see Serena Williams return to competitive tennis.

Pointing to her recent training videos, he said, “I would love to see in 2026, a comeback from Serena. Why not? We’ve all seen the footage of Serena ripped. She is ready physically. She’s worked hard. She looks so fit, so ready. She loves tennis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Williams is retired, gave birth to her second child in 2023, and has given no indication of wanting to return, the prospect remains an enticing one for tennis fans after she appeared on the ITIA’s drug testing list earlier this month.

Mouratoglou can relate: “She posted video of herself playing tennis. I would love to see if she can compete at the age she has, without playing one single tournament for three years, giving birth for a second time,” he continued.

With Williams posting photos and videos of herself on Instagram, showing off her workouts and gains, many fans were left wondering if these were early clues for a return.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE COACH (@patrickmouratoglou) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Can she compete with the best? Because she’s Serena; she’s the best of all time. What is her level? I would love to see that. And I know I’m not the only one,” Mouratoglou added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With her former coach openly believing a Serena Williams comeback is possible, the bigger question is, does Serena Williams herself still have the desire to return at this stage of her career?

Serena Williams breaks silence on her comeback

Speculation around a possible Serena Williams comeback began in September, when she filed paperwork with the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The filing exempted her from strict whereabouts requirements, a move that immediately caught fans’ attention and fueled fresh theories about a potential return to professional tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under ITIA and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, any player considering a comeback must first comply with out-of-competition testing regulations.

This means being available for drug testing for at least six months before entering a tournament. Williams’ name later appeared on the ITIA’s Registered Testing Pool list dated October 6, further intensifying the discussion.

Soon after the news broke, Williams took to X, posting, “Omg, y’all, I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy,” though her denial has done little to quell fans’ imaginations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ITIA spokesperson Adrian Bassett confirmed that Williams had requested reinstatement into the testing pool but clarified that it wasn’t a sure sign for a return. “I do not know if this means she is coming back, or just giving herself the option. All I can say is she’s back in the pool and therefore subject to whereabouts,” said Bassett.

The Registered Testing Pool is made up of top singles players, notable doubles and wheelchair athletes, as well as players returning after long absences. So now, while a Serena Williams comeback would undoubtedly excite the tennis world, the final decision ultimately rests with her.