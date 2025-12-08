Serena Williams’ Ex-coach Lays Bare the Conditions for Her Potential Comeback

For a legend who once described leaving tennis as “evolving away,” Serena Williams knows how to send the rumor mill into a frenzy. So, a straightforward administrative step—getting back into the sport’s anti-doping testing pool—has done just that, immediately igniting a flurry of comeback chatter throughout the tennis community.

Even though the 44-year-old clearly said on social media, “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy,” the procedural step keeps the possibility of a 2026 return slightly open. In the middle of all the public chatter, someone from her interesting past has shared a thoughtful and honest take on the situation.

Patrick Mouratoglou, who coached Williams to ten of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, shared in an interview with Express that the speculation, although maybe a bit exaggerated, does have some basis to it. “Maybe this is something that crossed her mind because she’s in super shape, as everybody saw. She looks like she’s back to being a top athlete after being a mother,” he mentioned, pointing out Williams’s impressive physical condition right now.

Mouratoglou also mentioned, “So maybe it crossed her mind, and maybe she opened that opportunity. But to open an opportunity and to do it, there is, I think, a long way to go, so I guess we’ll know in a few months if happening.” Mouratoglou really digs deep into the champion’s mindset, sharing insights that come from his close understanding of them, rather than just guessing.

Imago September 2, 2022, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA: Serena Williams during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Day 5 of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday September 2, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Copyright: xJAVIERxROJASx

He framed any possible comeback not in terms of physical ability, but rather in how competitive his mindset was. “I think when Serena wants something and when she puts her heart in it, there are not much things that are impossible. So I guess, if she thinks about her comeback, she will only [do it] if she thinks she can compete with the best; otherwise, she will not. That’s not her mindset. That’s never been her mindset,” Mouratoglou mentioned.

In the end, as Mouratoglou points out, it’s really up to Williams and her high standards. However, it turns out that Serena’s sister Venus was also asked about the whole comeback situation recently.

Even Venus couldn’t escape the Serena Williams’ related questions

At the Charlotte Invitational not too long ago, Venus Williams was asked about the possibility of a doubles reunion with her sister in 2026. She replied, “Hey, I can only speak for myself, and all I know is I can’t get her on the court. She doesn’t practice, so it seems very unlikely.” Venus’ comments really shine a light on something important in elite sport.

Jumping back into the testing pool feels more like an administrative step, and as an ITIA spokesperson pointed out, it could really just be about “giving herself the option.” This really highlights how Serena’s legacy and influence extend far beyond just the baseline. The sisters have an impressive 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, which really shows how well they work together.

Well, the tennis world might have to hang tight for a few more months to find out if the queen, on her own terms and fueled by her unstoppable drive to compete with the best, will make one last, amazing move.