Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Slams Former Players for Bringing Up Jannik Sinner’s “Failed Drug Test” Amid Dominant Run

The doping controversy surrounding Jannik Sinner, which began with failed drug tests in 2024 and ended with an off-court settlement with World Anti-Doping Agency last year, continues to divide opinion across the sport. As the Italian currently rides a 29-match winning streak after claiming five Masters 1000 titles this season, Rick Macci, former coach of Serena Williams, suggested that the rest of the field is overly focused on Sinner’s case. The legendary coach urged players to accept the incident as “history.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Talking about the situation, Macci claimed that the Italian received only a three-month ban rather than the lengthy punishments seen in many other cases. Macci even suggested that the World No. 1 appeared nearly impregnable on the court, prompting some players to throw mud at Sinner’s case in an attempt to discredit his on-court success.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Way too many players and ex-players looking into the rear-view mirror about Sinner and the failed drug test. It is what it is,” Macci wrote on X. “It is history. Because the Red Rocket is dominating and something the sport has not seen they look to throw a sour grape at his bulletproof Italian vest because he is the best. But in the end, he will continue this trend, not bend, and he will keep winning while Carlos is on the mend. @janniksin @Nike.”

What Macci says has a lot of truth, as many players on the ATP Tour have shown their discontent with the way Sinner’s case was handled. The staunchest opposition came from Nick Kyrgios, and even Stan Wawrinka commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A sad day for tennis. WADA initially recommended a one-to two-year suspension. Of course, Sinner’s team fought it, and now he walks away with just three months. He keeps his titles, his prize money—nothing is taken away. So, is he guilty or not? Fairness in tennis simply doesn’t exist,” Kyrgios said.

Echoing the same sentiment, Wawrinka commented: “I no longer believe in a clean sport.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic was also critical of the process, citing the difference in resources available to Sinner as the World No.1; he had the financial means to obtain adequate legal assistance, which was not available to lower-ranked players.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not the first time a World No.1 has been embroiled in a doping controversy either.

In late 2024, even the then women’s World No.1, Iga Swiatek, tested positive for a banned substance and served a one-month ban. The news was kept under wraps until the Pole had served her ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even though his detractors keep trying to discredit him, Sinner has been on an unprecedented run on the court this year.

Jannik Sinner continues to push the boundaries in 2026

The 24-year-old’s start to the 2026 season was somewhat disappointing by his lofty standards, as he lost to Novak Djokovic in a five-set marathon in the Australian Open semifinals. In the next event of the season, the Italian fell to hard-hitting Czech player Jakub Menšík in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, since then, the Italian has been on a run that no one could have anticipated. He won the Sunshine Double without dropping a set, becoming the first player to achieve that. Coming into the clay season, the Italian hoped to strengthen his résumé, as he had not won any major titles on the surface. However, sweeping all three events in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome is something only Rafael Nadal had achieved before.

During his clay run, he did lose one set at each tournament, to the likes of Tomas Machac, Benjamin Bonzi, and Daniil Medvedev. In his match against Medvedev in Rome, he battled against physical struggles and had to play over two days due to rain, but found a way to win.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Carlos Alcaraz withdrawing from two Grand Slams, the opportunity is great for Sinner to clinch these trophies. The 38-year-old Novak Djokovic is potentially his biggest rival, given what the Serb did against the Italian in Melbourne earlier this year. Sinner does need to recover from his grueling clay-court season so that he can overcome any physical deficiencies before hitting the ground at Roland Garros.