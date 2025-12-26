Serena Williams’ Ex-coach Tips Novak Djokovic for a Final Slam Heist in the Carlos Alcaraz–Jannik Sinner Era

For the last two years, Novak Djokovic has chased one thing: the elusive 25th Grand Slam milestone. In 2025, he bagged his 100th and 101st tour crowns. Yet another major trophy has remained out of reach as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have split the Slams over the past two years. But Patrick Mouratoglou might not be ready to count Novak out just yet.

Speaking on Instagram, the renowned coach who guided Serena Williams for a decade shared his “2026 wishlist”, naming five things he’d love to see in world tennis next year. Among them were Holger Rune’s comeback from injury and the hope of a new contender breaking the Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry. But it was his top wish that made waves.

“My No. 1, that would be amazing,” he said, “is to see Novak win at least one last Grand Slam. It’s never been so difficult because, as we all know, Sinner and Alcaraz are killing the game. They’re so far above.”

“When Novak had to play them, he said it was too difficult, especially in five sets, the chances are small. Novak himself says it. But how amazing would it be for him, the greatest of all time on the men’s side, to win one last Grand Slam in the era of Alcaraz and Sinner and score that unbelievable 25th Grand Slam?”

Novak Djokovic captured his 24th title at the 2023 US Open, which turned out to be the last season he truly ruled the court. In 2024, he ended a season without a title for the first time since 2005. 2025 he made it to every semifinal of the Slams, but could the Coach predict a major in 2026? Let’s take a look.

In their recent encounters, Nole hasn’t found a way past the “New Two.” Against Jannik Sinner, he trails the head-to-head 4-6. They’ve clashed twice in major semifinals (at Roland Garros and Wimbledon) and both times, the Italian stood tall.

Against Carlos Alcaraz, Novak still holds a slight edge. He leads their rivalry 5-4, though the Spaniard has closed the gap. At the 2025 US Open semifinals, Alcaraz ousted Djokovic in straight sets.

Still, Novak claimed two crucial wins earlier that season: one during the Australian Open quarterfinals after a grueling five-set battle despite a hamstring injury, and another to capture Olympic Gold in Paris.

Both the World No.1 and No.2 have dominated this year, leaving the rest of the field chasing shadows. Yet Novak Djokovic has never shied away from a challenge. Time and again, he’s shown he can fight back when the odds look steep.

After all, he reached all four Slam semifinals this season, a consistency unmatched by anyone other than Sinner or Alcaraz. The question now looms: how will the Serb gear up for 2026?

Novak Djokovic’s pre-season reveals an unexpected turn

On December 23, ATP Tour ES lit up X with a fun surprise. Djokovic had been training with a 14-year-old Greek prodigy, Rafael Pagonis! The two met purely by accident at a gym, snapped a quick photo, and before long, were rallying on the practice courts of the Four Seasons Astir Palace in Athens. While accidental, Nole was left impressed by the teenager.

“Great to spend time with the young Greek player, Rafael Pagonis, a future star of our sport. I hope he remembers this coaching session when he wins his first Major,” the Serb wrote.

For Pagonis, getting pointers from the 24-time Grand Slam champion must have felt like living out a dream. Imagine being coached by the GOAT himself!

Nole even shared a TikTok clip of their hit, and it went viral in a flash. Fans quickly soaked in the rare glimpse of Novak Djokovic in coach mode, guiding the next generation with his trademark focus and energy.

In the video, he broke down two pillars of his game: The backhand and the return of serve. Down to where to place the body, how to sync timing with balance, and why core control is everything.

Could this little mentorship moment be doing him as much good as the teenager? Will Novak Djokovic use some of the techniques he’s practicing with young Rafael be something that pushes him to grab that 25th major? Share your thoughts below!