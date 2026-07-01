Serena Williams Faces Fiery Backlash After Cold Handshake and Press Conference No-Show at Wimbledon

Seven-time Wimbledon singles champion Serena Williams returned to singles competition at SW19 for the first time since her third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanović at the 2022 US Open. Understandably, there was plenty of hype surrounding her first-round clash against 20-year-old Maya Joint on Tuesday. Williams put up a spirited fight, taking the match to three sets, but the young Australian ultimately came out on top. However, what ultimately overshadowed the occasion was Williams’ reaction to the defeat.

For Joint, it was arguably the biggest win of her career. She entered the first-round clash with a 3-15 record but played her heart out to secure a victory. Williams, however, appeared to offer only a quick handshake and a brief smile before walking away. And to make matters worse, it was soon revealed that she wouldn’t be part of the press conference.

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Williams’ return to top-level tennis at the age of 44, while also being a mother of two, was a remarkable feat that made her the center of attention at SW19 on Day 2 of the Championships. Naturally, she would have hoped her singles comeback lasted longer than one round, which explains her frustration after the defeat. However, plenty of credit also belonged to Joint, whose outstanding performance was seemingly overlooked during the broadcast by American tennis legend John McEnroe.

Joint claimed the opening set after securing a crucial break of serve. However, Williams refused to go down without a fight. The 23-time Grand Slam champion saved a match point in the second set and battled back to force a decider. The momentum briefly swung in the American’s favor as she earned an early break to take a 2-1 lead in the third, giving fans hope that another comeback was on the cards at SW19. But the Aussie responded brilliantly.

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Maya Joint regained control of the match and eventually sealed a 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 victory after two hours and 22 minutes. With the match over, there was plenty of anticipation surrounding what Serena would say about the defeat and her future on tour.

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Instead, all the reporters were informed that Williams had canceled her appearance. The decision came as a surprise, with many expecting her to address the media after such an emotional return. Journalist Ben Rothenberg later shared the brief statement provided to Wimbledon reporters. In it, the former Olympic gold medalist reflected on what returning to the All England Club meant to her.

“It was really great to be back at Wimbledon,” Serena stated. “I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it, missed it, and enjoyed the moment more than anything.”

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While the American GOAT’s return ended without a post-match press conference, the conversation did not stop there. Her decision, along with her post-match actions, drew criticism from fans.

Serena Williams’ lack of effort pointed out by fans

Williams did not make life easy for Joint, an opponent 24 years her junior. At times, it hardly looked like she had been away from the court for nearly four years. However, it was her actions after the match that raised questions among some fans. As soon as Rothenberg shared Serena’s statement, attention quickly shifted to her post-match behavior.

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One fan stated on social media, “Have to fully respect the lack of effort being put into that quote,” while another wrote, “Of course she expected to be there! ……. and expected to win!”

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The fact that she expected to win but didn’t may have contributed to her frustration and decision to skip the media. However, another possible factor was the timing. It had been a late finish on Centre Court, with Joint wrapping up the victory just before 10 p.m. local time. Even so, both players were widely expected to fulfill their mandatory post-match media obligations.

However, 45 minutes later, SW19 announced that the American star would not be fulfilling her media obligations. The decision only fueled further debate online.

One fan questioned Williams’ inclusion in the main draw via a wildcard, saying, “Needed to play qualies to get her going. Lacked rhythm out there,” while others questioned why her post-match media appearance had been canceled.

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According to the Grand Slam rulebook, “unless unable to appear on reasonable grounds (for instance, illness or injury),” all WTA and ATP players are required to attend post-match press conferences. Violating that rule can result in a fine of up to $50,000.

Alongside the debate over her media no-show, clips of Williams’ cold handshake continued circulating on X. The moment quickly became another major talking point among fans.

One fan wrote, “I was SHOCKED with that handshake. I mean, you are one of the greatest tennis players, and your opponent is young and has a journey ahead of herself. Why not just try to encourage her and give her a hug?”

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Another fan added, “What I found unfair is she gets a wildcard after all these years, which means someone else up-and-coming misses the chance to play. This means the person who misses out loses out on points and money. Serena didn’t need this. If you come back, you come back in the veteran matches.”

Williams is still scheduled to return for the doubles event with her sister, Venus Williams, against the Argentine Solana Sierra and Colombian Camila Osorio. Now, many fans are wondering whether she will speak to the media after her doubles match at SW19.