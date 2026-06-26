Serena Williams Faces Trouble as Alexandra Eala and Iga Swiatek Await at Wimbledon

It won’t be wrong to say that Serena Williams will have to put in a monumental effort if she wants to reach the later stages of the singles draw at Wimbledon. The American’s draw for the SW19 has just been revealed, and getting past her first three opponents can turn out to be a massive challenge for her.

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Serena is set to take on World No. 53, Maya Joint in the first round of the tournament. The Australian can prove to be a tricky opponent for the veteran, but her real challenge may begin in the second round. Serena is likely to take on Alexandra Eala if she makes it past the first round. The latter has had a solid grass swing so far and will be aiming to go on a run at Wimbledon.

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If Serena can defeat Eala, then she is likely to meet the defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round.

This is a developing story…