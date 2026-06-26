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Serena Williams Faces Trouble as Alexandra Eala and Iga Swiatek Await at Wimbledon

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Ansh Sharma

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Jun 26, 2026 | 6:21 AM EDT

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Serena Williams Faces Trouble as Alexandra Eala and Iga Swiatek Await at Wimbledon

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Ansh Sharma

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Jun 26, 2026 | 6:21 AM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

It won’t be wrong to say that Serena Williams will have to put in a monumental effort if she wants to reach the later stages of the singles draw at Wimbledon. The American’s draw for the SW19 has just been revealed, and getting past her first three opponents can turn out to be a massive challenge for her.

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Serena is set to take on World No. 53, Maya Joint in the first round of the tournament. The Australian can prove to be a tricky opponent for the veteran, but her real challenge may begin in the second round. Serena is likely to take on Alexandra Eala if she makes it past the first round. The latter has had a solid grass swing so far and will be aiming to go on a run at Wimbledon.

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If Serena can defeat Eala, then she is likely to meet the defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round.

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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