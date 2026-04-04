Serena Williams’ Former Coach Points Out Why ‘Tennis Is in Danger’

Tennis began in the 12th century, but it looked very different from the sport we know today. Then French monks used to play jeu de paume where they hit a ball with their hands and went, “Tenez” meaning “Take this”! Over time, gloves and paddles and then rackets came about. Harry Gem and Augurio were experimenting with an outdoor lawn version in the 19th century too. But it was Major Clapton Wingfield who popularized the game as we know now as Lawn Tennis. This backyard sport turn major global sport might have survived for over a century but according to some may soon go extinct!

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Speaking ahead of the latest Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) event in Nîmes, Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou warns that the sport may be drifting toward a dangerous turning point.

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“I really don’t understand how tennis can survive until 2050 or 2055, I see no possible way. Once again, whatever sport we’re talking about, it will only be profitable and successful the moment people watch it,” he said in an interview with Eurosport France.

He stressed that viewership is the foundation of any sport’s survival. Without consistent audience engagement, long-term stability becomes uncertain. “If there is no broad fan base, then there will be no sponsors, nor an audience. Therefore, if people under 30 do not consume this type of product, tennis is in danger in the next 30 years,” he asserts vehemently.

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Mouratoglou’s anxiety stems from a deep-rooted historical stagnation. Though the sport went from wooden rackets and cork balls to the modern day game, the core format has remained untouched for over a century.

“Tennis is the world of yesterday; it was created before 1900, and the format has never changed since then. Today, consumption patterns have completely changed with social media, streaming platforms, video games… people under 30 no longer consume content as before.”

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He explained that younger audiences engage with content differently, and which is true. This is the generation raised on TikTok, streaming and for instant gratification, so long form match is a relic essentially for a certain group. Now, many other sports faced a stagnancy too, but they got over it. Take F1 for example, their showDrive to Survive is hugely popular among the youngsters now. They managed to change their demographic where now an average fan is now below 35 years old. Compare that to Tennis where the average fan is around 61 years old. Traditional long-form matches are no longer their preferred way of watching. Moreover what’s even more concerning is the fact that the ones on the matchbox seem not interested to watch too!

“Even the players, when I ask them, 100% tell me they no longer watch full matches, they say matches are too long, they just focus on watching the highlights. The product is not suitable; yes, it’s suitable for us, suitable for me, but not for people under 30,” he concludes.

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According to Mouratoglou the sport remains highly popular among those who grew up watching it in the 1970s and 1980s. This older audience still supports the sport strongly. Their engagement ensures that sponsors and television deals remain stable for now. He also criticized the governing bodies for their approach. However the tennis is as good as dead reasoning isn’t the only thing that Mouratoglou has strong opinions on.

Last year, he clashed with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after comparing the current top 10 to previous generations. And he himself agrees that sometimes his options might ruffle some feathers.

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“Maybe my voice carries too much weight… maybe I’ve made mistakes, maybe I’m wrong, but I have the right to my analysis. I wasn’t aware it mattered so much to the players,” he said. Well, he is not just about talking though, he even is doing something to bring about changes he thinks are necessary to protect the sport’s long-term future.

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Patrick Mouratoglou urges shorter formats and modernized tennis viewing experience

After warning that tennis could fade from the mainstream, Patrick Mouratoglou has also offered his own solution. He believes innovation is necessary to protect the sport’s future. His biggest project so far is the UTS. It features a shorter format, special rules, and a system where players earn money based on performance.

UTS was launched in 2020. Since then, it has been held in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The next event will take place in Nîmes. The venue is historic and adds a unique atmosphere to the competition.

The format focuses on entertainment and fan engagement. It allows closer interaction between players and the crowd, with fewer restrictions than traditional tournaments.

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However, not everyone supports the concept. Many traditional tennis fans and experts have criticized the format.

Mouratoglou insists that UTS is not meant to replace existing tournaments. He positions it as an alternative that can attract a different audience.

“The UTS is a combination of a real sport and also entertainment, it’s both things. Let’s say it’s not just one or the other. An exhibition is 100% entertainment, where players compete at 20 or 30% of their potential; that’s why players complain that the calendar is too restrictive while participating in exhibitions,” he explained.

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He also addressed the difference between exhibitions and official matches. “People don’t understand these things, but an exhibition can never tire you out the same way a tournament does; it’s not comparable at all. On the other hand, when you have to play an official match, there is significant physical and mental fatigue,” the Frenchman argues.

For Mouratoglou, UTS is a proactive step. He wants the tennis world to adapt before it is forced to react. He believes change will become unavoidable if audiences turn away. The traditional model may not survive without evolution.

“If people no longer want to watch traditional tennis, the ATP and the WTA will be forced to completely change the format the next day, which will be complicated. Perhaps they can partner with us and have these two formats coexist until there is potentially a change,” he concludes.

With this vision now clearly presented, the debate continues. The question remains whether tennis should evolve now or wait until change becomes unavoidable.