Serena Williams Gets Real as She Admits Retirement Is Tougher Than She Expected

In August 2022, the sports world absorbed a seismic shift when Serena Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, announced she was “evolving away” from the sport. She articulated this in a deeply personal essay for Vogue, expressing a distinct dislike for the word “retirement,” preferring to frame her departure as a transition toward family life and other passions.

Her final, thrilling run at the 2022 US Open—culminating in a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic—felt like a fitting, emotional final act to a 27-year career defined by 23 Grand Slam singles titles and a relentless competitive fire. For someone whose entire life, from a toddler holding a racket in Compton to the pinnacle of global sports, had been meticulously structured around the pursuit of perfection on the court, stepping away from that identity was never going to be a simple act of putting down the racket.

In a candid conversation for Net-A-Porter, the 44-year-old legend admitted that despite her best efforts to prepare, adapting to life after the daily rigors of elite sport remains a profound struggle. “Not as much as this time last year,” she conceded when reflecting on the difficulty. “No matter how prepared you are to retire, and particularly from doing something every day at such a high level, it’s hard. I really prepped myself the best way I could, but it’s something that’s still a little difficult.”

Williams herself hinted at this struggle long before this interview, writing on social media in late 2022 about the challenge of simply allowing herself to rest, stating, “I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself to relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined.”

Imago September 2, 2022, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA: Serena Williams during a match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Day 5 of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday September 2, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Copyright: xJAVIERxROJASx

Part of this challenge stems from the sheer intensity of the life Williams left behind. For decades, her existence was governed by an unyielding schedule of training, travel, competition, and recovery. However, despite a glorious career, Williams was subjected to a lot of criticism. And the tennis legend discussed this with another athlete.

Sha’Carri Richardson opened up about online hate to Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Sha’Carri Richardson have skillfully maneuvered through the flood of critical remarks circulating on social media. Nonetheless, one particular reply was remarkably straightforward. The track and field star stated, “I use it as motivation.” She claimed that a person is certainly missing something if there is no presence of hatred in their environment.

The 25-year-old explained, “The hate has just gained you something, and just that energy, that negativity, is something that, because it’s not true, you don’t want it to be me. And because you’re threatened by that, I’m more motivated by that.” The American sprinter disclosed that she often examines the feedback and takes it all in as she gears up for her training sessions.

“I think about those comments when I’m on the track,” she admitted. These comments become her source of resilience when her coach raises their voice, and she decides to block it out. She remarked, “I need this for this lawn right here.” In the face of a continuous barrage of online criticism, Richardson showcased her unwavering strength, illustrating that she remains impervious to hostility.