Serena Williams Gives IShowSpeed a Rare Chance Before Showing Her Tennis Prowess

In one of the most unexpected crossovers of the year, Serena Williams was seen sharing the court with internet sensation IShowSpeed. The interaction was part of the second season of “Speed Goes Pro”, which is available to watch on Speed’s official YouTube channel. The two played a 7-point match, where Speed was given a head start and was handed six points. Though he just needed to score one point to win, Serena showed her class and proved that defeating a professional isn’t child’s play.

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Serena went easy on Speed and tried to play rallies by hitting slowly. However, he kept on committing unforced errors, and that is how he lost the first four points. The 45-year-old then served a fiery ace before unleashing a strong backhand shot that Speed had no answer to. Things only got worse for him as he then hit a double fault. A final unforced error sealed the match in Serena’s favor, 8-6.

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Serena’s win wasn’t really a surprise as Speed never really stood a chance in the first place. He isn’t a professional and only participated in the match because it was part of his YouTube series. Serena admitted that she didn’t even break a sweat in the match and even got bored at one stage.

“So, I gave Speed the six points to start out with, and I have to be honest with you, I was definitely not even a tad bit worried,” she said in the video. “In fact, I was more bored, but he’s so cute.”

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Serena was the second guest of the season of Speed Goes Pro. Speed kicked off the season with former MLB star Derek Jeter, and there are many more guests to come. This includes Olympic legends Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt, former boxer Mike Tyson, and bowler Peter Weber.

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The season will include a total of six episodes and will see Speed take on a different sport each time. He will first have a crash course with professional trainers before taking on some of the greatest sporting legends. The first season of the series created quite a buzz among the fans. It featured the likes of NFL legend Tom Brady, WWE superstar Randy Orton, NBA star Kevin Durant, gymnast Suni Lee, and renowned competitive eater Joey Chestnut.

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The episode featuring Serena also received a lot of attention. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has spent most of her time off the court since making an unexpected return to the Tour. While there was initially a lot of anticipation about her comeback, it is safe to say that things haven’t quite gone the way Serena would have wanted.

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Serena Williams has won just two matches since her return in June

Serena made her return to the court after four years with the HSBC Championships. She entered the doubles draw alongside Victoria Mboko and the duo defeated Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 7-6, 6-2 in the opening round.

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However, Mboko suffered a knee injury later during her singles clash and had to pull out of the event altogether. This brought an unfortunate end to Serena’s campaign. The American then participated in the Berlin Open, and this time formed a pair with Karolina Muchova. However, the two suffered a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Routliffe and Giuliana Olmos in the opening round.

Then came Wimbledon, where Serena finally made her return to singles action after receiving the final wildcard. But despite delivering a solid performance, she wasn’t able to make it past the first round and was defeated 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 by Maya Joint.

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To make matters worse, the veteran picked up an injury on her right knee during the match and thus wasn’t able to participate in the doubles draw where she was scheduled to team up with her sister, Venus Williams. The injury kept Serena out of action for over a month before she eventually returned at the Cincinnati Masters.

Though fans got to witness the Williams sisters in doubles action once again, they weren’t able to rack up any wins and were defeated 6-2, 1-6, 10-8 by Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns. Serena’s losing streak finally came to an end at the US Open. She played alongside Carlos Alcaraz in the mixed doubles event, and they recorded an impressive 5-3, 4-1 win over Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool. But the pair was then defeated 5-4, 4-1 by Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli.

The story didn’t change in the women’s doubles as the Williams sisters suffered a first-round exit at the US Open. They were defeated 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 by Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching. Serena hasn’t featured on the Tour since, and it is unclear when she will make her return in the 2027 season. She has yet to say anything on the matter, and it remains to be seen how long her break will last.