Serena Williams Hurts Herself Badly While Playing a Different Sport

The “evolution away from tennis” began for Serena Williams three years ago at the 2022 US Open. Her match against Ajla Tomljanovic marked her final night on court. Fans assumed that after enduring so many injuries yet winning 23 Slams, she would not face another setback. However, even in retirement, she has now hurt herself again while playing a completely different sport.

Serena Williams has an upcoming segment on “Good Sports,” where she talks about pickleball with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson on Prime Video. A short clip was shared on the official Instagram account, showing Hart asking Williams, “Are you a pro pickleball?” The clip quickly drew attention from fans.

Serena responded with her usual honesty.

“I am a tennis player, you know. I love Paddle. I love tennis. But only because I hurt myself playing pickleball, and I’m used to playing with tennis rackets, and that pickleball racket is actually way heavier than a tennis racket if you could actually imagine it’s way smaller. And ever since I have hurt myself, I’ve been like meh,” Williams shared.

Her comments surprised many, especially fans who know how much she has dealt with injuries throughout her career.

Serena Williams has faced many serious injuries while competing. She suffered multiple knee problems between 2004 and 2006. In 2011, she dealt with a dangerous pulmonary embolism. In 2016, she battled shoulder inflammation and another knee issue. Later, an Achilles tendon injury ended her 2020 season early. Injuries shaped much of her tennis journey, yet she always fought back.

Her new paddle-related injury feels unexpected. In 2023, a clip of Serena went viral. She was holding two paddles and joked, “I finally got my paddle, Jamie. It only took 3 months, but I finally got it, and it is gonna be The Best Paddle. I can tear it up, and I will tear you up,” with Venus also appearing in the video. She looked excited to try something new.

Now, with Serena sharing her latest thoughts on paddle and pickleball, attention has also shifted to her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who has spoken openly about pickleball as a sport.

Alexis Ohanian delivers a blunt and scathing critique of the pickleball business

Tennis and pickleball may look similar, but many tennis fans still have mixed feelings about the newer sport. As pickleball grows rapidly, it has sparked plenty of debates across the sports world. Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, has added his voice to the discussion as well, and he doesn’t seem impressed.

In an interview last year with Adweek, Ohanian shared his doubts about pickleball’s appeal. The ‘Business dad’ asked, “Can the atomic unit—can its fundamental highlights—go viral?” per Adweek. His question highlighted his concern about whether the sport can truly capture widespread attention in today’s online-driven era.

He continued by answering his own question, saying, “Until I see a pickleball highlight go viral, I don’t think it’s a real sport.” For Ohanian, a sport needs digital impact to thrive.

What makes his comments more interesting is the timing. They come as many people push for pickleball to be included in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The sport’s supporters believe it has earned its spot on the world stage.

With tennis stars and public figures now sharing their views, the debate around pickleball keeps growing. What do you think about the sport’s rise?