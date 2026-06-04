Serena Williams Makes Feelings Clear on What She Wants in a Doubles Partner Ahead of Her Comeback

When the 23-time Grand Slam champion decided to return to competitive tennis, she was not just looking for participation. The 44-year-old Serena Williams confirmed her return to the court at the HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club in London, where she will be heading into the women’s doubles bracket from June 8. When asked what she is looking for in a doubles partner, she had a very clear idea of who she wants by her side.

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“I’m looking for someone that wants to win and can win. I guess that hasn’t changed,” she said, laughing. The criteria are simple. The standard, as always with Williams, is not.

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Tennis media erupted with speculation. When Williams announced her retirement in August 2022, the word retirement wasn’t even in her vocabulary, as she said she was going to “evolve away from tennis.”

The intent with this choice of words opened a door, and the tennis world has been wondering for years whether she will ever walk back through it. In December 2025, she was added to the International Tennis Integrity Association testing pool, signaling a potential return. On June 1, 2026, the HSBC Championships made it official with a simple post: “The Queen returns.”

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Williams released a statement of her own. “Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter. Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I’m excited to be back competing on one of the sport’s most iconic stages,” she said.

While Williams had not officially confirmed her partner at the time of the announcement, tournament director Laura Robson confirmed during a TNT Sports broadcast that 19-year-old Victoria Mboko, the world No. 9 in singles, will partner Williams at Queen’s Club.

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Mboko deflected all questions beforehand, saying it was Serena’s news to share. The matchup is intriguing; a 44-year-old 23-time champion paired with a 19-year-old who wasn’t born when Williams won her first Slam.

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Williams is a 14-time Grand Slam doubles champion, as well as a 3-time Olympic gold medalist in doubles with her sister Venus. The doubles format, therefore, is far from unfamiliar territory. It also has a lower physical requirement than singles. For a player who has not played for almost four years and is not ready to make any big moves just yet, Queen’s Club is the place for her to start.

Martina Navratilova, the previous oldest former world No. 1 to launch a comeback, said: “Serena brought the game to another level, and it is incredible for the sport that she’s pushing the boundaries and coming back. To many of the younger players, they never had the opportunity to play her; some may have never watched her on television, so this will be a new and exciting experience.”

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World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also responded to the news. “She’s a legend. It’s inspiring to see. I’m excited to see her play and probably face her. It’s very good news for tennis,” Sabalenka said.

One clear question has arisen: Is doubles a warm-up for a potential singles game?

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Wimbledon speculation begins as Williams returns to grass

Serena Williams has not announced any plans beyond the HSBC Championships, though the event provides a natural warmup for Wimbledon, which begins June 28, and where she has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Getty ASB TENNIS CENTER, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 2016/12/30: Tennis super star Serena Williams with her coach Patrick Mouratoglou during a training session at ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. She is scheduled to play at the ASB Classic tennis tournament, which starts on Monday 2 Jan. (Photo by Shirley Kwok/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach with whom Williams won 10 of her 23 Grand Slam titles, offered his read on what is really driving the comeback. “If Serena decides to come back on court, she’s not coming back to be average. That’s not her,” he said.

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He was measured about the singles question, noting that she had only committed to doubles for now. “I feel that she wants to test herself. I think she wants to know where she stands, I guess she needs to feel herself on the court to maybe make a decision to go further or not.”

On whether a 44-year-old return makes sense, Mouratoglou was candid. “Does it make sense at 44 to go back on tour after not competing for four or five years with two kids? No, it doesn’t make sense. But that’s Serena. Serena did things that were impossible because she thinks, I can do it.”

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He stopped short of making predictions. “I’m not saying she’s gonna be number one in the world and win all the Grand Slams. I’m saying nothing is impossible for Serena.”

She last competed professionally at the 2022 US Open, losing in the third round. The WTA tour has changed significantly since then. Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and a generation of players have risen to the top during her absence.

In fact, her alleged partner, Mboko, is from the same generation that watched Williams play more than against her at Queen’s Club. The double criterion Williams laid out, someone who wants to win and can win, is the same standard she has applied to everything in her career. It has not changed, she said. What happens next is the question Queen’s Club will begin to answer.