Serena Williams Names Coco Gauff as Ideal Partner as She Embraces New Sport

Greatness rarely starts in silence before a screen, yet for Coco Gauff, that single moment ignited everything. At five, she watched Serena Williams capture her fifth Australian Open in 2010; a memory her father Corey Gauff still marks as the turning point. From there, fate took hold; Serena’s influence shaped her ascent, and now the 23-time Grand Slam champion is seriously considering sharing the court with Coco in doubles.

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“I would have to have Coco on my team. She’s fast, she’s smart, she’s fun,” Serena Williams told Myles David during a weekday afternoon in Miami. The comment came when she was asked who she would choose as a partner on the padel court, a sport that requires two players working in sync.

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This wasn’t a random appearance either. Serena was in Miami as part of a new collaboration where she is stepping in as a sponsor for ‘Heineken 0.0’. The campaign taps into one of the fastest-growing sports globally: padel, and aims to bring more attention to its rising appeal.

To launch the agreement, Serena surprised a group of unsuspecting players by stepping in as their fourth teammate. That spontaneous moment was captured on film as part of ‘Heineken 0.00’s Unexpected Doubles’ series, adding a layer of authenticity to the campaign.

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But beyond the marketing, Serena’s mention of Coco reflects something deeper that has built over the years. Her admiration for Gauff is not new; it has been visible and consistent, especially during Coco’s early breakthrough.

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Back in 2019, Gauff made headlines at Wimbledon by becoming the youngest woman ever to qualify for the main draw. The Florida native quickly turned that opportunity into a statement, defeating Venus Williams and Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets.

She then delivered a dramatic third-round victory, saving two match points to defeat Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-5 in her Centre Court debut. The world followed her run closely, and her match against Hercog became the most-watched on the BBC in the first five days.

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That attention included Serena, who was closely tracking the teenager’s rise. When asked if she had any advice for Gauff, Serena made her stance clear. “I think she’s doing everything great,” she said.

She didn’t stop there. “Big fan, actually. I am so excited for her. Love her family. I just couldn’t feel more proud.” Serena was deliberate in drawing a boundary as well. “I would be wrong to step in right now and give her advice. I think she’s doing great.”

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Those words underscored respect, not just admiration, showing she saw Gauff as someone capable of carving her own path. So when Serena now considers playing padel with Coco, it does not come out of nowhere.

It reflects a relationship built on mutual respect, visibility, and shared moments across the sport’s biggest stages.

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Coco Gauff reveals how Serena Williams broke barriers to become an icon

Gauff, on her part, has never hidden what Serena means to her journey. Ahead of the 2022 US Open, where Gauff chased her first major, and Serena prepared for her final appearance, Coco spoke openly.

She praised Serena for breaking barriers in a sport that has historically lacked diversity. “That’s something that as a little girl — and even now — meant a lot to me,” Gauff said during US Open media day that year.

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She went further, placing Serena’s impact into a personal context. “Especially, like, growing up, before I was born, there wasn’t many.” The significance of representation was clear in her next words. “Before Serena came along, there was not really an icon of the sport that looked like me.”

That perspective shaped how Gauff saw herself in the sport from an early age. “So growing up, I never thought that I was different because the No. 1 player in the world was somebody who looked like me,” she added.

“I think that’s the biggest thing that I can take from what I’ve learned from Serena.” Now, as Serena hints at pairing up with Coco in padel, the narrative feels like a continuation rather than a new chapter.

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It is a passing of influence that still holds strength, even as the roles begin to shift.

And as Gauff navigates the constant pressure that comes with being seen as a potential heir, Serena’s steady support remains in the background, firm and unmistakable.