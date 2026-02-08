Serena Williams Raises Comeback Hopes After Practicing With Alycia Parks: “In Great Shape”

There is still no official confirmation of Serena Williams’ return, despite her earlier stance that she would not come back, a message that has done little to quiet ongoing speculation. Now, adding fresh intrigue to the narrative, Alycia Parks has stirred renewed optimism, offering a hopeful update that reignites buzz around Serena’s potential comeback.

During an interview with Tennis Majors, Alycia Parks, who reached the quarterfinals at the Ostrava Open and also came through qualifying at the WTA 1000 Qatar Open, spoke about her time with Serena.

“I actually practiced with her last Monday. And I messaged her yesterday. She’s definitely a good mentor to me, and she’s helped me a lot, especially in my practices,” commented the American. Her words highlighted Serena’s continued influence on the next generation.

Parks also shared her view on Serena’s current fitness level. She believes the 23-time Grand Slam champion still looks ready for elite competition. “She is in great shape. So I think she would kill it on tour.”

Well, Serena’s comeback rumors first gained attention last December. Reports revealed that Serena had applied for reinstatement to the ITIA’s Registered Testing Pool. This step made her eligible for a possible return.

Under the rules, a returning player must be available for random anti-doping tests. The athlete needs to provide their location details for six months. This is the main requirement before competing again.

Once the process is completed, Serena will be eligible to play official tournaments. However, she currently has no ranking. Any return would likely depend on wildcard entries.

Despite the speculation, Serena addressed the rumors herself. She took to social media to shut down the talk. “Omg, y’all, I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy,” she wrote.

The ITIA later confirmed her reinstatement request. However, officials clarified that this move does not prove a return is planned. It only ensures eligibility if the player decides to compete.

The spokesperson explained the process clearly. “Serena Williams is back on the Registered Testing Pool list,” they said. They added that athletes returning from retirement “need to make themselves available for testing for six months before they can compete again,” as required under WADA rules.

Another ITIA official also shared his perspective. Adrian Bassett said the move should not be overinterpreted. He noted he does “not know if this means she is coming back” or if she is “just giving herself the option.” He added, “All I can say is she’s back in the pool and therefore subject to whereabouts.”

For now, Serena has indicated she is enjoying life away from tennis, even as the speculation continues.

Serena Williams addresses ongoing speculation surrounding her tennis comeback plans

Serena Williams recently addressed the growing rumors about her possible return to tennis. She spoke during a live interview on the Today show on Wednesday, Jan. 28. The conversation quickly turned toward the comeback speculation.

Host Savannah Guthrie raised the topic directly. She referred to Serena’s reported return to the anti-doping testing pool. “Recently, tell me if I have this right, you re-entered the drug testing pool, which some see as the precursor to a return to tennis,” Guthrie said. “So you know I have to ask, are you returning to professional tennis?”

Serena reacted with surprise and humor. She did not give a clear answer at that moment. “I mean, really? Are you asking this on the Today show? Oh my gosh,” she said.

As the interview continued, Serena remained relaxed and cheerful. She avoided giving any firm confirmation about a comeback. Instead, she focused on her current lifestyle.

“I’m just having fun and enjoying my life right now,” she said. Her response kept the door open but offered no concrete plans.

Her sister Venus Williams was also asked about a possible doubles reunion in 2026. Fans have long hoped to see the iconic pair play together again. However, Venus gave a realistic update.

“Hey, I can only speak for myself, and all I know is I can’t get her on the court. She doesn’t practice, so it seems very unlikely.” Her comment suggested that a return may not be close.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King offered a more optimistic view. Speaking to Sky Sports, she shared her thoughts on Serena’s future. “I think she wants to try to play again. But I think she’s also very bright and very smart that she knows she’s not going to be No 1 again.”

King also spoke about Serena’s motivation. She believes love for the game could still bring her back. “But if you love to play, why not? I mean, she’s all set in life. She doesn’t need it financially, and she enjoys it.”

And now, Alycia Parks added more excitement by praising Serena’s fitness after practicing with her. That update has reignited speculation once again.

With mixed signals and growing buzz, fans are left wondering: could the icon really make a comeback anytime soon?