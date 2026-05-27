Serena Williams Shares Emotional Moment With Daughters Olympia & Adira as She Visits Nike’s Iconic Hub

Four years have passed since Serena Williams made her emotional exit from the tennis court, but her 23 Grand Slams and 27-year dominance continue to reshape women’s sports. And recently, Williams created a beautiful memory with her daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian, by visiting one of the remarkable achievements born of her hard work.

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“Legacy. Serena building @NIKE World Headquarters,” wrote Williams on X.

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Officially unveiled in April 2022, the Serena Williams Building is located at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. On Tuesday morning, the 23-time Grand Slam winner shared some photos with her daughters in front of the unique building, arguably one of the largest single office buildings on Nike’s corporate campus.

The Serena Williams Building is the largest single office building and the largest investment in creativity across the Nike corporate campus. Spanning 1.02 million square feet, the building equals the footprint of 140 full-size tennis courts and stands 180 feet tall. Along with that, the structure stands as a monument to Williams’ impact on sports, design, and culture.

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The interiors are woven with personal narratives from Serena’s life and her historic tennis career. For starters, the Olympia Theater, which is a state-of-the-art, 140-seat cinema and lecture hall, has been named after Serena’s eldest daughter. Then all the primary dining spaces are named after the four tennis majors: the US Open Café, French Open Café, Wimbledon Restaurant, and Oz Café (Australian Open). For Williams, having a building in her name was a profound honor.

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“There is something to be said about setting goals,” captioned Williams in an Instagram post unveiling the building. “When I was just a kid I visited the @nike campus and I saw that athletes get buildings! After that visit, I knew I wanted two things; to be a Nike athlete and to have a building. I set my goals high. I knew I would have to be elite, and not only the best, but someone that changes the course of sport. And now, here we are – officially unveiling the Serena building at the Nike campus. Blood, sweat and many tears, many trophies – it is beyond an honor and giving me chill bumps. I am so grateful to Nike and the Nike team. Can you believe it? I have a BUILDING Y’ALL!!! This is CRAZY!!!

Nike’s decision to honor Williams wasn’t random, instead reflecting a 23-year partnership rooted in her dominance. Her journey with the US-based apparel brand began in December 2003 when the contract with Puma expired. Williams was just 21, and the deal with Nike was valued at roughly $60 million with extensive performance incentives. At that time, it became the largest endorsement contract ever signed by a female athlete.

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The reason behind Nike extending a contract to a 21-year-old tennis player lies with Williams’ performance in her early career. By that time, Williams was not just a rising star; she was the most dominant force in tennis. Between 2002 and 2003, she had won four consecutive Grand Slam singles titles (the 2002 French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, followed by the 2003 Australian Open), defeating her sister Venus in all four finals.

On top of that, Serena Williams also held the world’s top ranking firmly from July 2002 through August 2003. Nike may have recognized one of the generational talents, and Williams didn’t disappoint. The partnership continued over the years. Despite concluding her 27-year-long tennis career, Williams’ relationship with Nike remained strong.

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Serena Williams Building Isn’t the Only Monument or Structure Made for Her

The list never fails to amaze when you look at Serena Williams‘ achievements. A tennis career stretched over 27 years had a fair share of ups and downs. However, Williams “ups” is what made her a legend in the sport. From winning 23 grand slams to winning Olympic gold for the United States of America, Williams made her family, friends, and nation proud.

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In return, the nation reciprocated the 44-year-old legend’s contributions to the upliftment of America. There is a statue resembling Serena Williams at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). Unveiled when the museum opened on September 24, 2016. The installation serves as a permanent tribute to her impact on sports and society, while also highlighting an important social issue.

The statue is permanently displayed on the third floor of the museum in the “Sports: Leveling the Playing Field” exhibition. This gallery examines how African American athletes have used sports to break racial barriers, protest injustices, and advocate for equality. Serena’s statue stands alongside her sister Venus Williams. But they aren’t alone. The section also has other cultural icons, such as track star Wilma Rudolph and gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas.