Serena Williams Sparks Fiery Backlash After Injecting Herself Live During Super Bowl Ad

At Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks outclassed the New England Patriots 29–13 in Super Bowl LX. While Bad Bunny electrified the halftime stage with hits like ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ and ‘BAILE INOLVIDABLE’, Serena Williams unexpectedly seized the spotlight off-field, as her commercial stirred debate and drew sharp fan backlash over promoting weight-loss drugs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The commercial aired during the first half of the Seahawks vs Patriots Super Bowl clash. Serena Williams appeared in the ad, drawing immediate attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was shown injecting a GLP-1 medication. She also ordered a new pill version through Ro’s mobile app.

Williams has a personal link to the company. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, is an investor and also serves on Ro’s board.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the advertisement, she revealed a major transformation. She shared that she lost 15 kg (33 lb) using a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The treatment is monitored through a mobile app. Williams has been using it since the end of her second pregnancy in 2024.

She explained that the decision came after a difficult struggle. Despite strict training and a disciplined lifestyle, she could not reach a healthy weight naturally.

ADVERTISEMENT

GLP-1 agonists are primarily used to control blood sugar in people with Type 2 diabetes. Some versions are also prescribed to help manage obesity.

In August 2025, she spoke to People magazine about her journey. Williams said: “I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained. It was crazy because I’d never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at.”

ADVERTISEMENT

(More to come…)