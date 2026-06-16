Serena Williams Suffers Major Setback Hours After Exciting Wimbledon News With Sister Venus

Serena Williams has suffered her first defeat since her long comeback to tennis earlier this month. Erin Routliffe and Giuliana Olmos defeated the American and Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Berlin Open. This result comes just hours after Wimbledon officially confirmed the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion’s return.

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Serena and Venus Williams have earned wildcards for the women’s doubles draw at SW19. Although that’s good news for Serena as she will get to play at the Grand Slam alongside her sister once again, she must be feeling extremely disappointed about getting knocked out in the first round in the German capital.

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When Serena announced Muchova as her partner for the Berlin Open, expectations were high. Muchova is a strong serve-and-volleyer, and her tactical and effective style of play suits the grass courts. However, the duo has fallen at the first hurdle itself despite putting in a solid performance on the court.