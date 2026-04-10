Serena Williams Trains With Roger Federer’s Ex-Hitting Partner Sparking Comeback Talks Yet Again

For months, whispers of Serena Williams’s carefully measured comeback have dominated the conversation, especially after her name surfaced on the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s reinstatement list, making her eligible from February 22. Yet, she has maintained that nothing is planned as she prioritizes family life. Now, Jesse Levine, once a trusted practice partner of Roger Federer, has reignited intrigue by revealing recent training sessions that quietly fuel belief in her return.

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In a recent interview published by journalist Ben Rothenberg, Jesse Levine offered fresh insight into Serena Williams’s current routine. Levine revealed that Serena first arrived at the exclusive Shell Bay Club in January. The invitation-only club, located just north of Miami, is known for its privacy and elite membership.

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“She came as a guest of a member, and then she loved the club,” Levine said. “And then obviously we got her in, so she’s now a member at the club. Then, when she saw that I was here, she was like, ‘Oh man, this is awesome— I can hit with Jesse, too.’”

Now serving as the club’s director of racquet sports, Levine explained how the environment suits Serena perfectly. The private setting allows her to train without the constant attention that typically follows her.

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Imago 27 March 2015: 27 March 2015: Serena Williams (USA) practicing before her 2nd round match during the Miami Open at the Tennis Center at Crandon Parkin Key Biscayne, Florida. TENNIS: MAR 27 Miami Open PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon1503271466

27 March 2015 27 March 2015 Serena Williams USA Before her 2nd Round Match during The Miami Open AT The Tennis Center AT Crandon Parkin Key Biscayne Florida Tennis Mar 27 Miami Open PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY

“What makes our club so special is that it’s very private, so no one bothers her. She comes in here with her kids, she hits, then she goes and has lunch. She can kind of not worry about being bothered, you know, for pictures and autographs and everything.”

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Since January, Levine has been hitting with Serena regularly whenever she is in Florida. He noted that their sessions have been consistent but far from intense.

According to Levine, they usually practice “once or twice a week,” keeping things flexible. The sessions are structured around her time at home rather than any strict professional schedule.

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“No more than two hours,” Levine said of their sessions. “We hit at the club, and her daughters take tennis lessons at the same time while I hit with her. Then they either go take a golf lesson or have lunch, and then get out of here. It’s not like a regimen where she’s doing two-a-days or coming with a coach as well. It’s just her and the kids who come, so it’s pretty casual.”

Despite the relaxed nature of these sessions, Levine admitted he has been impressed with her level. Even without a formal training plan, Serena’s striking ability remains sharp.

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“I’ll tell you this: she’s hitting the ball amazing—not that you would expect anything less,” he said. “She works out with the trainer here afterwards. It’s not her own trainer; it’s the club trainer. So she’s casually working out. It’s not like her tennis trainer or anything like that. I think she’s just enjoying being fit and enjoying being active, and just kind of loves working out.”

Even after spending significant time on court together, Levine acknowledged that Serena’s future plans remain unclear. There is no defined goal or timeline behind these sessions.

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“I think she just loves playing and she’d rather do that than do cardio,” Levine said. “I will say she definitely looks like she enjoys herself when she’s out there.”

However, he also pointed out that her competitive instinct still surfaces at times. When rallies turn into structured games, her mindset shifts noticeably.

“It depends,” Levine said. “Some are just really fun hits, and she is very talkative on the changeovers and super cool, having just light conversation. And then there’s times, once baseline games get into play, where you see the switch kind of turn.”

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For now, the uncertainty continues to define the narrative around Serena. While her on-court rhythm remains intact, her intentions about a full return to the tour are still up in the air.

At the same time, her recent remarks on social media have only added more intrigue. The ongoing “will she, won’t she” question remains unresolved, leaving fans and the tennis world watching closely for any definitive sign.

Serena Williams’s recent social media post casts doubt on her comeback

Months ago, Serena Williams made it clear that she was not planning a return to professional tennis. However, she never explained why her name reappeared on the doping protocol list late last year, which quietly reignited speculation.

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Now, a recent social media post has added a new layer of doubt about whether she will ever come back. The post has shifted the conversation from curiosity to deeper reflection about her priorities.

The Instagram upload featured three Easter photos, offering a glimpse into her personal life. The images included her husband Alexis Ohanian, their children, her mother Oracene Price, and her sister Venus Williams.

Alongside the photos, Serena shared a heartfelt message that captured her current mindset. “I don’t share these moments often, but being their mom is my favorite place to be. I’m with them 363 out of 365 days a year — and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. This weekend was everything.”

For most of her life, Serena placed tennis above everything else. By the time she stepped away in 2022, she had already achieved everything the sport could offer, leaving no unfinished business on the court.

Now, as a wife and mother of two young daughters, her priorities have clearly shifted. It feels natural that family life would take center stage after decades of relentless competition.

She also experienced firsthand the challenges of balancing motherhood and elite sport after the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in 2017. Since then, she has watched other players face similar struggles in maintaining top form after childbirth.

Players like Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina have managed modest success as mothers on tour. Meanwhile, Grand Slam champions Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitová, and Naomi Osaka have struggled, with all except Osaka now retired.

Serena has always been unpredictable, and surprises cannot be ruled out. Still, this Easter post feels revealing, offering a rare and personal clue about where her future may truly lie.