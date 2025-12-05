Serena Williams’ 2026 Comeback Hopes Shut Down as Venus Drops a Brutal Reality Check

Tennis fans everywhere got pretty excited recently when a juicy rumor started circulating: Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion who left the sport in 2022, has quietly jumped back into the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s anti-doping testing pool. When her name popped up on the ITIA list on October 6, 2025, it set off a flurry of chatter about her possibly gearing up for a big comeback in 2026. People are already wondering if she might be eyeing major tournaments like Wimbledon or the US Open.

However, Serena quickly put an end to the speculation with a straightforward post on social media: “Oh my god, y’all I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.” Since Serena’s denial is out there, it makes sense that everyone’s looking to the one person who might actually know what’s going on: her sister and famous doubles partner, Venus Williams.

According to @christianscourt on X, Venus was asked about the chances of a Williams sisters doubles reunion in 2026. She responded, “Hey, I can only speak for myself, and all I know is I can’t get her on the court. She doesn’t practice, so it seems very unlikely.”

Venus’ comments really highlight something important about elite sport. Getting back into the testing pool is more of an administrative move, and as an ITIA spokesperson mentioned, it might just be about “giving herself the option.”

This really shows that Serena’s legacy and impact go way beyond just the baseline. The sisters’ 14 Grand Slam doubles titles are a remarkable testament to their partnership. The door for another chapter might be slightly open because of a procedural filing, but from what I’ve heard from a reliable source, it seems like Serena isn’t really looking to step through it right now. So, Venus recently opened up about something she really dislikes in her everyday life.

Something that Venus Williams hates about her relationship with her sister Serena

Venus and Serena Williams always manage to keep their bond strong, no matter how intense their matches get. They were not just amazing with their singles records; they really dominated in doubles too. So, recently on the Stockton Street podcast, Serena asked, “What was it like for you growing up next to me? Obviously, it must have been amazing.” Venus mentioned that they “spent every waking moment together.”

Serena playfully nudged and asked, “Are you tired of me now?” Venus said, “No. Now we all spend every waking moment together and I hate it.” Even though she was joking around, it was obvious she wasn’t being serious about it. As she looked back on her childhood, she shared the reason for her complaint in a charming way.

Williams mentioned that they shared a bed, went to the same schools, attended the same college, and even trained together on the same tennis courts. The sisters were almost always together, and that constant companionship really helped to shape their amazing partnership.