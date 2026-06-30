Serena Williams’ 20-Year-Old Rival Maya Joint Struggles for Words After Wimbledon Triumph: “Legs Weren’t Moving”

Maya Joint had barely finished the match before she ran out of words to describe it. The 20-year-old Australian has just beaten Serena Williams 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 on Center Court at Wimbledon, ending an 11-match losing streak in the process, When the interviewer asked for her reaction, she was honest about the limits of language.

“I really don’t know what to say right now. I don’t know what just happened, to be honest,” she said. “I didn’t get much sleep last night. I was up till like 2am just thinking about it. Walking out, I forgot the warm-up. My legs weren’t moving.”

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“She has such an aura. She’s such a legend, and this court has so many huge names that have played on it. I’ve been dreaming about this moment since I was a little kid, so this is pretty crazy. I think just trying to come out on court and play a match against her. The start was very nerve-wracking and then trying to finish out the match as well. She definitely lifted her level and she played some really great tennis there.”

The match itself provided all Center Court could have hoped for. Joint broke at 3-3 in the first set and never looked back. She took the set 6-3 with clean, aggressive grass-court tennis that drew comparisons from John McEnroe in the commentary box to the best of her career. The second set became something different entirely.

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Imago Maya Joint at the 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open WTA 250 Women’s tennis tournament taking place at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne (ENG) on 28 June 2025.

Maya Joint was a break up and then Serena broke back to level 5-5, the crowd rising as she went, every vintage baseline rally and every guttural roar bringing a fleeting reminder that the 2000s had returned. Serena held in the eleventh game as she faced three break points from 0-40. The set went to a tie-break, Serena taking it 8-6 after an ace at 6-5 and a long rally that Joint drove long on match point.

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The third set belonged to Joint from the beginning, even if it did not always look that way. Williams broke immediately to lead 2-1, but Joint broke back, pushed ahead to 5-2, and then served for the match at 5-3. On match point, the roof held its breath after a double fault. Then came an ace. Four aces in the third set total, both break points converted, the match won.

The moment Joint’s box became the story

In the second set tie break, when Joint hit an unforced error and her composure wavered, her mother caught her eye from the box and pressed her finger to her lips, indicating to calm down. Then on the second match point, her coach showed a ‘T’ sign, indicating to serve at the T. She served there, and Serena missed the return.

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“They pulled me through everything,” Joint said afterwards. “The box is full. Thank you guys for coming. Thanks for sticking with me the whole time. They pulled me through this match and they pulled me through all the matches I’ve ever played in my career.”

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Imago Jun 30, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams of the United States reacts during her match against Maya Joint of Australia on day two at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Serena’s own box told its own story. Venus, Alexis Ohanian, daughter Olympia, and the rest of her team were all present, roaring her through every big moment, and there were enough of other them to keep Centre Court on its feet. Serena was winning the shorter rallies throughout, through her sheer power of baseline exchanges but as the points stretched longer, Joint absorbed the pace and redirected it. The Australian showed the 23-time Grand Slam champion in exactly the kind of grinding baseline exchanges that she had historically owned on that court. The longer the rally, the more Joint’s youth and footwork told. Once the 20-year-old got the break on 3-2, Serna’s energy level also dropped.

The result ends a 2026 season that had produced very little for Joint before this week. “Even though I didn’t win many matches this year, I still felt like I could win. I had the belief and I just took advantage of the moment.”

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Joint was not a rookie grass court player; she had won Eastbourne last year. Additionally, she reached her career-high ranking in February 2026 before a bout of illness derailed her season entirely. The level was in there even after losing 11-matches in a row – it just took Centre Court and Serena Williams across the net, to bring it back out.