Two of France’s familiar names, Adrian Mannarino and Corentin Moutet, have travelled to Saint Petersburg to compete in the Northern Palmyra Trophies, a team exhibition bankrolled by the Russian energy giant Gazprom. Their decision has drawn a furious response from two former Ukrainian players who swapped the tour for the front line.

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The sharpest words came from Sergiy Stakhovsky and Alexandr Dolgopolov, both of whom retired from tennis to go on national duty amid the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine.

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“Dan Evans, Adrian Mannarino, Corentin Moutet: seriously, guys?” Stakhovsky wrote on social media, naming the players directly.

Stakhovsky, best remembered for his stunning upset of Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, and Dolgopolov, a former top-15 player, have become two of the sport’s most outspoken voices on their country’s situation since setting aside their rackets to serve their country. Dolgopolov was no less scathing, channelling his anger into bitter sarcasm.

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“All tennis players are obviously against the w**, but when one of the main sponsors of the w** invites you? Of course! Give me those three potatoes, comrade,” he wrote.

Imago Daniel Evans L, Adrian Mannarino 2L, Alexander Bublik 4L, Corentin Moutet 5L on the International Team Tennis Tournament Trophies of Northern Palmyra 2026 at The Arena. Final score Alexander Bublik / Corentin Moutet 6:2, 6:2 Daniel Evans / Adrian Mannarino 28/11/2026 MaksimxKonstantinov

The fury is because of the nature of that event itself. The Northern Palmyra Trophies were launched in 2022 by Gazprom, a company whose actions are widely considered to be directly linked to the tension, and which challenges the isolation policy adopted by tennis’s governing bodies, the ATP, WTA and ITF, since the invasion started.

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Days earlier, the European Commission had unveiled fresh measures against Russia, among them a proposed ban on Russian athletes competing on EU soil. In these circumstances, the arrival of Western players in Saint Petersburg for a Gazprom event was bound to cause a stir. The two Frenchmen, however, showed no hesitation in expressing their delight at being there.

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Mannarino, who had also featured in the 2025 edition, spoke of his “eagerness to get on the court” before losing his opening match to Alexander Bublik, predicting “a great tournament.” Moutet went further still, expressing open affection for the host nation.

“This will be my first time playing in Saint Petersburg, but not my first time in Russia. I won the European Junior Championships in Moscow, so I have very fond memories of your country,” he said, adding that he intended to “bring points back to my team.” In the current climate, such warmth was always going to land awkwardly.

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On the court, though, neither Frenchman had much to celebrate. The exhibition is played in an unusual team format: Mannarino’s Sphinxes face Moutet’s Lions in a series of truncated game-based sets in which every point won is added to a cumulative score for the team.

Zuma November 18, 2025, Bologna, Bretagne, Italy: Corentin Moutet of France during the Davis Cup 2025, Final 8, Tennis event on 18 November 2025 in Bologna, Italy – Photo Bologna Italy – ZUMAl193 20251118_zsp_l193_029 Copyright: xLaurentxLairysx

In that sprint-style setup, Mannarino went down to Alexander Bublik 3-5, 4-5, 5-5 on the Friday, pushing the Kazakh hard across all three mini-sets before falling short. Moutet’s journey was not better the next day as he was beaten 5-6, 2-4, 1-4 by Karen Khachanov in a competitive opening before falling behind in the final stages.

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The doubles tie featured the team of Moutet and Alexander Bublik against retired Brit Daniel Evans and the 38-year-old Mannarino. The former team emerged victorious with a score of 12-4 (6-2, 6-2).

The field also featured Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic, Russian-Austrian Anastasia Potapova and a string of Russian names including Karen Khachanov, Diana Shnaider and Daniil Medvedev, underlining how the exhibition continues to draw players despite the wider boycott.

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The French Tennis Federation, for its part, distanced itself carefully. It described participation as “an individual decision for the players” on which it was “not in a position to comment” further, while reiterating its recommendation that French players avoid such events in Russia.

Mannarino and Moutet are also only the latest to feel the heat. Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor had earlier brushed aside a public appeal from his own country’s foreign minister to pull out, while Medvedev has defended his return after a three-year absence, pointing to “many reasons” for playing in what he called one of the world’s most beautiful cities. This exhibition, in effect, has become a lightning rod which few can enter without being subjected to scrutiny.

It’s very clear that the weekend is going to be lucrative for the Frenchmen in Saint Petersburg, which is worth bearing the scrutiny.