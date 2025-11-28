Sha’Carri Richardson Drops Powerful Confession on Mental Health in Candid Talk With Serena Williams

When it comes to the high-level world of professional sport, fitness and conditioning are everything. If your body is unable to handle the wear and tear of everyday training and intense competition, then it’s game over. But just as important as the physical aspect is the mental one – and for Sha’Carri Richardson, the path to mental clarity has been as demanding as any 100-meter dash.

Richardson recently sat down with Serena and Venus Williams for an episode of their new podcast, Stockton Street. In it, Richardson opened up about her life and career, including the dramatic moment at the 2023 US Championships when the sprinter ripped off her bright orange wig ahead of running the 100m (which she won), revealing her braids.

According to Richardson, that moment was meant to signify her bold transformation. But even an athlete such as Richardson, who oozes chutzpah, has her moments of uncertainty. “The mental health journey is an ongoing journey. It’s never a finish line, ironically, me saying that,” she told the Williams sisters.

“There’s never a finish line to when it comes to that journey, but just particularly us being in front of, like, the world when it comes to our lives,” she continued. “Like, we have to be very mindful of just what state of mind that we’re in when it comes to first ourselves and, like you said, a directed environment, but then also, like, you know, the world.”

After the death of her biological mother and a positive marijuana test that took her out of the Tokyo Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson was in a dark place. But since then, she has openly discussed her goals to better understand herself and her role in the sport while becoming a more mindful and appreciative version of herself.

It’s a mindset that she has continued to espouse: “And I do feel like my mental health journey has been a journey for me that I am, like, strangely figuring out as life is going on. Like, I’m learning that life is a forever battle. I mean, not battle, but forever, like, kind of roller coaster, but it’s still the best ride to be on. I think that’s kind of where I’m at right now. It’s like I’m on a roller coaster, but I’m enjoying this ride.”

She highlighted the increased pressure of this journey for those in the public eye, where personal feelings are perpetually balanced against outside judgment and societal demands. Richardson, as an athlete, has faced numerous challenges, and alongside Serena, she has opened up about her approach to dealing with critics.

Sha’Carri Richardson opened up about haters to Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Sha’Carri Richardson have navigated the barrage of negative commentary on social media. However, a certain response was quite direct.

The track and field star remarked, “I use it as motivation.” She asserted that one is undoubtedly lacking something if there is an absence of hatred in their surroundings. The 25-year-old elaborated, “The hate has just gained you something, and just that energy, that negativity, is something that, because it’s not true, you don’t want it to be me. And because you’re threatened by that, I’m more motivated by that.”

The American sprinter revealed that she frequently reviews the comments and absorbs them all as she prepares for her practice sessions. “I think about those comments when I’m on the track,” she confessed.

These remarks transform into her strength when her coach shouts at her, and she chooses to tune out. She stated, “I need this for this lawn right here.” Despite the relentless wave of online criticism, Richardson demonstrated her resilience, proving that she remains unshaken by animosity.