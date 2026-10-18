Shanghai Masters Drama: Daniil Medvedev Threatens Umpire, Alexander Zverev’s ‘I’m Not a Robot’ Confession, and More

A forehand landed close to the line in Shanghai, and the electronic line-calling system gave its verdict: in. The point continued, another shot sailed long, and the decision appeared settled. But in a sport where players often want to see the smallest margins for themselves, a call and the footage behind it are not always the same thing. That difference became significant as the Shanghai Masters moved into its semifinals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Daniil Medvedev’s threat to retire, Alexander Zverev’s admission that he was physically drained, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s comeback victory headlined a dramatic day at the 2026 Shanghai Masters. Both semifinal favourites fell on Saturday, October 17, leaving Spaniards Rafael Jódar and Davidovich Fokina to contest the title. But it was Medvedev whose frustration boiled over when he demanded a replay during his semifinal against Jódar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can retire, I don’t care. The ATP gives me fine anyway. I will retire. Show me the ball, otherwise I’m out of this court,” the Russian told chair umpire Adel Nour after being denied the footage he wanted.

Medvedev’s Replay Dispute Overshadows Jódar’s Breakthrough

Medvedev’s confrontation with Nour unfolded during the first set, with Jódar leading 4–2 and serving at 40–40. The Spaniard struck a forehand close to the line, and Medvedev sent his subsequent forehand long. The Russian believed Jódar’s shot had landed out and wanted to see its landing spot on the big screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The automated electronic line-calling system had ruled the Spaniard’s shot in. When Medvedev asked for the replay, Nour explained that the protocol permitted them to show only the final shot of the rally, which was Medvedev’s own forehand. The Russian was unconvinced, arguing that he had missed because he thought the preceding ball was out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want you to show me where his ball bounced,” Medvedev insisted.

Nour initially refused, telling him, “We can’t, it’s protocol.” But Medvedev continued to press the issue, eventually threatening to walk off the court if the footage was not shown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The argument interrupted play as Nour contacted another member of the tournament staff to check whether the requested footage could be displayed. The replay was eventually shown, confirming that Jódar’s forehand had clipped the line. Medvedev appeared to accept the evidence, and the match resumed.

The umpire’s eventual decision to show the footage after initially citing protocol drew criticism from commentators. Sky Sports analyst Naomi Broady reacted to Medvedev’s threat by saying, “I would love him to call his bluff here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commentator Jonathan Overend questioned why Nour had relented after initially explaining the restriction. “Oh my goodness, you can’t just say it’s protocol to only show the last point and then buckle when he threatens to retire. It’s a bit ridiculous,” he said.

The episode raised questions about the application of replay protocol, particularly because the footage was ultimately made available. However, the incident alone does not establish that the umpire broke the rules or that the ATP changed its replay policy. The distinction is between the electronic system’s line call and the separate question of which footage officials could display. The ATP’s published material on electronic line-calling explains the wider system, but a definitive judgment on this specific decision would require the protocol applicable to the Shanghai match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once play resumed, Jódar remained composed and continued to put pressure on Medvedev. The 20-year-old Spaniard won 6–3, 6–4, reaching his first Masters 1000 final after another impressive performance in a breakthrough season. Medvedev, the 2019 Shanghai champion and former world No. 1, could not find a way back into the contest.

Despite his frustration during the match, Medvedev had generous words for his opponent afterward. He praised Jódar’s game and said:

“He’s a great player. I mean, he’s Top 10, it’s not like he’s ranked 60 in the world and we’re just starting to talk about him now. He’s a Top 10 player. You never know if he can win 25 Grand Slams, six, one, or two. We’ll see.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jódar’s victory was another major step in his rapid rise. Having climbed from outside the world’s top 900 little more than a year earlier, he reached his first Masters 1000 final and became the youngest finalist in Shanghai tournament history. He also strengthened his bid to qualify for the ATP Finals.

The scale of that rise gives Medvedev’s praise additional context. Reuters reported that Jódar was still outside the top 900 a little over a year ago; his Shanghai run put him in his first Masters 1000 final and strengthened his bid for the season-ending ATP Finals.

The defeat also came at an important point in Medvedev’s season. His Shanghai campaign had included a three-set quarterfinal win over Tommy Paul, and the semifinal offered another opportunity to collect valuable ranking points in his bid to reach the ATP Finals in Turin. But Jódar’s aggressive tennis and composure in the key moments proved decisive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The replay dispute became the most contentious moment of Medvedev’s semifinal, but it did not decide the match on its own. Jódar still had to close out the contest, and he did so in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev’s ‘I’m Not a Robot’ Confession After Davidovich Fokina Upset

While Medvedev’s semifinal was interrupted by an argument over replay protocol, Zverev’s exit was shaped by fatigue and an opponent who refused to back down. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina recovered from a set down to beat the top seed 5–7, 6–4, 6–3 and reach his second ATP Masters 1000 final.

Zverev took the opening set, but Davidovich Fokina raised his level in the second. The Spaniard produced a stunning backhand passing shot on the run to level the match, then capitalized on a double fault from Zverev early in the deciding set. He maintained his aggressive approach and held his nerve to close out the win in two hours and six minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davidovich Fokina’s serving was central to the upset. He won 82% of his first-serve points and repeatedly targeted Zverev’s forehand with wide deliveries. He also finished with 36 winners, compared with Zverev’s 28, and showed greater physical resilience as the match progressed. Even after wasting two match points while leading 5–2, the Spaniard recovered to serve out the victory.

The statistics help explain why the comeback held up. Davidovich Fokina secured only his second win over Zverev in eight meetings, having previously beaten the German at the 2023 Canadian Open. His 36 winners also gave him an edge in a match in which Zverev had taken the first set.

The win marked Davidovich Fokina’s sixth career victory over a top-five opponent and his first against one this season. It also extended his winning streak in China to nine matches after he captured the Chengdu title in September. Having arrived in Shanghai ranked No. 26, he climbed to No. 15 in the live rankings and moved within one win of his first Masters 1000 title.

Zverev, meanwhile, did not hide the physical toll of his recent schedule. After moving from the US Open to the Laver Cup, Beijing and then Shanghai, the German acknowledged that he had barely had time to recover.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First, I’m not a robot, I’m a human being (smiling), I get tired. It’s like this,” Zverev said after the defeat. “After the US Open, I had one day off in total.”

The German added that playing so much tennis was a positive sign because it meant he had been performing well, but admitted that the accumulated workload had caught up with him. He had felt increasingly flat since his fourth-round match against Alexander Bublik, which went to a deciding-set tiebreak. Although he beat Alex de Minaur 6–4, 6–4 in the quarterfinals, he could not reproduce that level against Davidovich Fokina.

“I played a phenomenal match against Alex de Minaur, but today I was flat,” Zverev explained. “Even in the first set, even though I won the set, I was flatter, I was not reacting so well. I was returning quite badly.”

His return of serve was particularly vulnerable against Davidovich Fokina’s wide deliveries. Zverev explained that fatigue affected his ability to react, even when he anticipated where the ball was going.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The return is the most difficult shot when you’re a bit fatigued because the first thing that gets tired in tennis I think is your eyes,” he said.

Zverev was describing a specific problem rather than simply saying he was tired: he could read the direction of Davidovich Fokina’s serve but struggled to return it inside the court. The wide deliveries forced him to react and adjust quickly, and he said fatigue had affected that part of his game.

Zverev had also been carrying some physical concerns after hurting his left ankle during his second-round match against Wu Yibing. Although he indicated that the ankle had improved, he acknowledged that he entered the tournament with both an injury and accumulated fatigue. He did not use either as a reason to dismiss his opponent’s performance.

“I feel like I’ve actually, in a way, maybe overachieved this week because of how much tennis I played,” Zverev said. He added, “I carried a little bit of injury, I carried fatigue into the tournament, and I’m okay to lose to a player like this today.”

His comments were an unusually candid assessment of the physical demands of the tour. The loss did not erase the quality of his Shanghai run: Zverev had beaten Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the quarterfinals, but he acknowledged that he had been losing energy since the gruelling match against Bublik. The official tournament report also noted that he was guaranteed to finish the season as ATP Year-End No. 1.

Davidovich Fokina, for his part, credited his mindset for the comeback. Rather than focus on the score, he concentrated on remaining competitive and waiting for his opportunity.

“I knew that if I stayed there all match, I could get at least one chance and I took it there in the second set,” he said. He added that he felt physically stronger in the deciding set and that the early break gave him extra confidence.

The Spaniard’s run also carried a personal significance. He missed the North American hard-court swing in August because of injury, spending an extended period away from competition. That break gave him time to reassess his relationship with tennis and what he wanted from his future.

“I think we are very privileged to be here to play this sport,” Davidovich Fokina said, reflecting on the time away. He acknowledged that he had previously struggled with frustration and had not always enjoyed playing, but the break had helped him gain perspective.

Now, four years after losing the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, he had another chance to win his first Masters 1000 title. His opponent was Jódar, ensuring an all-Spanish final in Shanghai.

Davidovich Fokina Completes the Comeback to Win Shanghai

That final has now delivered the ending to Saturday’s story. Davidovich Fokina recovered from a one-sided opening set to defeat Jódar 1–6, 7–6(5), 6–4 on Sunday, October 18, claiming the biggest title of his career.

Jódar made the stronger start, breaking twice to take the first set 6–1. Davidovich Fokina then had to recover from a break down in the second and save break points across three successive service games before edging the tiebreak. He carried that momentum into the deciding set, breaking Jódar twice to finish the match in two hours and 27 minutes.

The title was Davidovich Fokina’s third ATP singles crown, following his ATP 250 victories in Chengdu and Mallorca earlier in the 2026 season. He was also projected to rise to a career-high world No. 13. Jódar, meanwhile, left Shanghai with his first Masters 1000 final behind him and a stronger position in the race for the ATP Finals.

The semifinal drama had put the spotlight on Medvedev’s dispute with the umpire and Zverev’s admission about fatigue. The final shifted it back to the court, where Davidovich Fokina recovered from a set down to claim the title and Jódar pushed him through a three-set contest.