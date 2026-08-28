“She Has Lapses”- Aryna Sabalenka Loses Key Advantage Ahead of US Open, Warns Ex-Pro

One would think that being a World No.1 and a two-time defending champion would be enough to be considered a Grand Slam favorite, but that’s not the case for Aryna Sabalenka.

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Heading into the US Open, the Belarusian’s form has been under the microscope since March. The usually unbeatable World No.1 has suffered a string of surprising losses, and the doubts are now spreading beyond the stands, with analysts and former players questioning her chances in New York.

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Speaking to TNT Sports, former WTA star Johanna Konta explained why she doesn’t see Sabalenka as the favorite to lift the trophy at Flushing Meadows. “I don’t think Sabalenka’s winning it.”

Konta further asserted, “I don’t think it is necessarily a question of level, because she can play well, she can find a consistent level in every match, it’s not because of that. I actually think it’s because players in the draw believe a bit more right now when they are against her.”

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Perhaps Sabalenka’s string of early exits this season tells the story. More often than not, the World No. 1 has found herself on the wrong side of the result against unseeded or lower-ranked opponents.

“So when Sabalenka has those lapses, which she does every match, she has lapses – depending on how solid she is or how long those last, I don’t think she’ll be able to get away with them. So she really created a strong image around herself of being relatively unbeatable in certain situations. I think that has really come down a notch since Miami,” Konta added.

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Notably, Sabalenka had started the 2026 season just where she had left off in 2025, as she lost only one out of her first twenty-four matches in the year. The one loss was in a marquee clash in the Australian Open final, but the Belarusian had won the Brisbane title and completed the coveted Sunshine Double by dominating the fields in Indian Wells and Miami, beating her closest rivals, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff, in the respective finals.

However, since then, the Belarusian has shown signs of wear and tear, especially at the Grand Slams. Her loss at the French Open to Diana Shnaider sparked a massive discussion about the World No.1’s form and on-court mentality, as she dropped 10 consecutive games to lose the match, despite being one game away from victory.

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Her Wimbledon loss to Naomi Osaka saw her frustrated once again, and, as the top seed, she could not seize the crunch situations that have been her hallmark in her reign as the World No.1. And there’s more to the story.

Sabalenka’s recent hard-court outings at Toronto and Cincinnati saw the Belarusian having fourth-round exits, losing to the likes of Ekaterina Aleandrova and Sara Bejlek. In her Cincinnati loss to Bejlek, the World No. 1 yet again gave away a 4-1 lead in the second set to lose the match and showed signs of frustration toward the ball boy.

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Taking all into account, Konta’s assessment of Sabalenka not being in the running for the title in New York still feels like a bold prediction, given the Belarusian’s 34-6 win-loss record at Flushing Meadows. However, her recent form will be a big challenge for Sabalenka, who has Barbora Krejcikova, Diana Shnaider, and Jessica Pegula in her half of the draw.

The Belarusian will also face the added pressure of defending her World No.1 ranking against Elena Rybakina, with the Kazakh in contention for the top spot even if she cannot come to New York due to injury. And now, former German tennis star Boris Becker has also joined the conversation, taking a closer look at Sabalenka’s recent struggles.

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Boris Becker slams Sabalenka’s form by questioning her non-tennis activity

Sabalenka has never exactly shied away from the spotlight, especially when it comes to social media. She enjoys staying connected with fans and keeping up with the latest trends. But Becker believes that perhaps too much of her attention has been drifting away from tennis lately.

The 58-year-old suggested that the 28-year-old has been more visible online than on the practice courts—and wondered whether that could be playing a role in her recent form.

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“I like her, I enjoy watching her, but at the moment, she is seen more often on her social media platforms than on the tennis courts. That’s all fine,” Becker said. He then raised a bigger question about where her focus lies, adding, “Maybe the focus has been lost a little. She has been playing successfully for a long time, has earned a lot of money, won a lot of titles, and so on. She’s recently engaged. Is her private life her focus right now? And tennis number two? Because that would explain it.”

Becker didn’t stop there either. He even suggested that Sabalenka could consider a coaching change if she wants to find her best tennis again.

With Sabalenka’s form already under scrutiny and Elena Rybakina lurking as a serious threat to her No. 1 ranking, the US Open could have plenty riding on it. Now, the big question is whether Sabalenka can silence the doubters, defend her Flushing Meadows crown and keep her place at the top.