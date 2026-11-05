“She Needs to Be Humbled”- Jessica Pegula’s Recorded Private Chat Reveals Blunt Views on Mirra Andreeva & Her Coach

Jessica Pegula was not having a good time during her practice session against Mirra Andreeva ahead of the WTA Finals at Indian Wells. The Russian was seemingly outhitting the American veteran and held a healthy lead in the score. However, rather than her own game, the World No. 5 caught on something related to her opponent’s on-court behavior, and her conduct towards her own team, despite being 4-0 up.

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“How do you think I feel?”She needs to be humbled,” Pegula was caught on the mic while talking to her coach, Mark Knowles. The American had picked up on Andreeva having a blowup with her team, especially with her coach, Conchita Martinez, which prompted that kind of reaction.

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That was not all, as the Pegula and her coach had more things to say once Andreeva and her team had left the court. The American and her coach were not impressed by Andreeva’s antics and also expressed their discontent with how someone like Martinez handled the situation.

“Conchita has always been very nice to me, but I’ve lost a bit of respect for her,” Pegula said to her coach. “I’m like, this girl, I think she’s a nice girl, she’s just a bit of a diva. She needs a bit…If I were her coach and my player had just played four great games, she’s up 4-0, she gets mad at me and chases me down… I’d tell her not to talk to me like that”.

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It was not all bad, as Pegula was not oblivious to Andreeva’s capabilities as a tennis player, as she praised the Russian’s athleticism and tennis smarts. However, the mentality aspect was what left the American unimpressed, prompting her to compare her to Coco Gauff.

“She’s wonderful, she’s got the perfect serve,” said Pegula while praising Andreeva’s game. “She moves like a cat, she’s smart, she anticipates well. Like physically, she’s a 12. It’s crazy. If she had Coco’s mentality, she’d be better than Coco. Her serve, everything, all around. She moves just as well, but mentally I just think she’s like…”

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However, the broader issue that this incident will undoubtedly raise is that of broadcast ethics and the lines between entertainment and a breach of privacy. Pegula was having a private conversation with her coach and was unaware that she was being filmed and recorded after the practice session had ended.

This debate has arisen in the world of tennis before, including the Australian Open incident involving Coco Gauff. Having lost her quarterfinal match against Elina Svitolina, Gauff had gone off-court to vent her frustrations by smashing her racket, but while the American thought it was a private moment, the cameras were on her, capturing it live and broadcasting it to a wider audience.

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The incident involving Pegula and Andreeva will no doubt open a can of worms about the broadcaster’s purview, but will also put a spotlight on the Russian’s on-court conduct, as she often lets her emotions run wild during her matches.

Mirra Andreeva Has Had Outburts on Court Before

While she made a major stride in her career by winning the French Open, 2026 has also seen some instances where Andreeva has lost her composure on the court, often going on rants at her own box. The most visceral of them was the Madrid Open match against Anna Bondar, where the Russian managed to hold on to the win after giving up a 5-1 lead in the deciding set.

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Having won the French Open, Andreev’s next Grand Slam outing at Wimbledon was not pleasant at all. Losing out to former champion Barbora Krejcikova, the World No. 3 was visibly agitated on the court, engaging in a heated argument with the chair umpire, while also having a go at her team.

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“I don’t need it,” Andreeva was heard saying to her team during the match. “I don’t want to hear it.”

Given all that has happened, Andreeva still had a fantastic season, finishing with a 50-16 record and winning three titles in five finals. The Russian has qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time, and given that she won the title at Indian Wells in 2025, she will be keen to repeat her success in the Californian desert.