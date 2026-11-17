Ben Shelton’s latest coaching move involved more than simply adding another experienced name to his team. The American and his father wanted a different perspective as he looked to take his game to the next level. But before Juan Carlos Ferrero became part of that setup, someone outside the Shelton camp was approached for advice.

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Toni Nadal has now revealed that Bryan Shelton contacted his nephew Rafael Nadal when Ben was searching for a coach. Speaking on Onda Cero’s Radioestadio Noche, the former coach explained: “I knew Shelton was looking for a coach: he got in touch with my nephew Rafael. Shelton’s father asked him for advice, but nothing more than that.”

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Toni did not disclose what Rafael told Bryan or whether his nephew mentioned Ferrero as a possible candidate. There is no confirmation that Rafa recommended the former coach of Carlos Alcaraz. Still, the revelation offers an interesting look at the conversations surrounding Ben’s coaching plans before Ferrero joined his team.

Bryan has been a constant presence in his son’s development. Before Ben turned professional in 2022, he played under his father’s guidance at the University of Florida and won the NCAA singles championship. After turning professional, Ben initially travelled with veteran coach Dean Goldfine. Bryan was still coaching Florida’s men’s team at the time, but he stepped down in June 2023 to become his son’s full-time travelling coach.

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The arrangement remained in place for more than three years. Bryan helped Ben establish himself on the ATP Tour, reach the world’s top 10 and become a regular contender at major tournaments. Their partnership was not replaced when Ferrero arrived. Instead, the Spaniard joined the existing setup ahead of the 2027 season, with Bryan continuing in his coaching role.

So why did Shelton want another coach? His 2026 results hardly suggested a player in need of a major overhaul. He won four titles, including the Canadian Open, Munich, Dallas and Stuttgart, reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open and climbed to a career-high No. 4. However, Ben believes Ferrero can help him improve areas that still need attention.

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Shelton explained that Ferrero’s experience was a major attraction. He praised the Spaniard’s work with Alcaraz and also highlighted his success on clay, a surface on which he wants to improve. He described the arrangement as a “perfect storm” because both he and Bryan would have the opportunity to learn from Ferrero.

There is also a practical reason behind the expanded team. Shelton explained that the coaches would share travelling responsibilities, with each expected to travel for roughly half the season. He did not want either coach to spend 40 weeks a year on the road. This gives Ben access to two experienced coaches without requiring his father to step away from the team.

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Interestingly, Shelton also explained how Ferrero’s appointment actually came together. After seeing reports that the Spaniard might work with one of the young Spanish players, Ben asked his agent to check whether Ferrero was still available. They eventually spoke on the phone and discussed the possibility. Bryan’s consultation with Rafael, therefore, should not be confused with the confirmed process through which Ben approached Ferrero.

Toni, meanwhile, believes Ferrero can address a specific weakness in Shelton’s game. He praised the American’s serve, forehand and backhand, but felt he needed more organization. “He lacks a little organization, and I think that is what Juan Carlos will bring him above all else,” Toni said in an earlier interview with Sport.

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Ferrero’s experience with Alcaraz could offer another advantage. After working with the Spaniard for several years and helping him win six Grand Slam titles, the coach understands the game of one of Shelton’s biggest rivals. Toni believes he knows how to make life difficult for the reigning star.

“He was a great player, and he worked with Carlos for a long time, so he knows where to target him to make things a little more difficult,” Toni explained. He also suggested that Ferrero’s familiarity with Alcaraz could help Shelton become a more dangerous opponent against the leading players in 2027.

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Shelton’s Record Against the Top Three and Toni Nadal’s ATP Finals Prediction

The challenge is clear when looking at Shelton’s results against Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. Tennis World USA, citing Mundo Deportivo, reported that the American had won only two of his first 21 meetings against the trio combined.

There have been signs of progress. Shelton defeated Alcaraz in a five-set US Open quarterfinal in September before reaching his first major final. However, Zverev beat him in the championship match, and Alcaraz later defeated him in the Paris Masters final. Those results show both the level Shelton can reach and the consistency he still needs against the best.

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Toni sees potential for improvement under Ferrero. He also named Shelton as one of the few players capable of challenging Alcaraz at the ATP Finals in Turin. “I see Alcaraz as the clear favorite in Turin. I don’t believe anyone can beat him in his group. Only Shelton or Zverev, on a very inspired day, could stop him from lifting the trophy,” he said.

For now, the American has added an experienced coach without losing the guidance of his father. And although Rafael Nadal’s advice remains undisclosed, Toni’s revelation shows that Bryan sought an outside perspective before Ben’s new coaching chapter began.