“She’s Not Breaking Any Rules”: Naomi Osaka Defended By Journalist After Criticism For US Open Outfit

Naomi Osaka always knows how to create a buzz at the Grand Slams with her outfit, and this time she has done it again at the US Open. Osaka paid homage to NBA legend Allen Iverson in an all-black basketball-style kit during her first-round match against Anastasia Zakharova. But the Japanese unexpectedly came under scrutiny for her outfit, with many asking her to focus more on her game. But before Osaka had the chance to respond to the criticism, prominent tennis analyst James Gray took a stand for her.

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“I am absolutely fascinated by how triggered some people in tennis are by what Naomi Osaka wears,” he wrote on X. “Like it, don’t like it, but she’s not breaking any rules. Tennis and fashion have always been closely intertwined. (It helps prop the sport up.)”

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Renowned tennis journalist Jon Wertheim also came to Osaka’s support. He pointed out that it would be very weird if both players on the court played in identical kits, and he wants more of them to arrive in custom outfits.

“It was a joke….We’re all for fashion and expression via attire,” a post on X read. “Osaka, Fritz, Townsend, etc we need more, not less…Want a fashion outrage? Two players competing against each other and wearing identical kits.”

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Both Gray and Wertheim are renowned tennis journalists. They are known for their knowledge and extensive coverage of the sport. The fact that they have to take a stand for Osaka points to a much deeper issue about free expression on tennis courts. Fans have been critical of her attire ever since she showed up in a jellyfish-inspired outfit at the Australian Open earlier this year.

But it is safe to say that she doesn’t really care about the critics. Osaka didn’t stop experimenting with her outfits and rocked up at the French Open with an Eiffel Tower-inspired black and gold kit, which saw her come under major scrutiny.

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Wimbledon was no different as the Japanese wore an elegant all-white kimono. Osaka entered the Arthur Ashe Stadium in style on Tuesday. The basketball-style kit was covered by a hooded white gown, which contained cuttings of her career highlights that were published in newspapers. Osaka’s game was also on point during the day as she defeated Anastasia Zakharova 7-6, 7-6 in the first round.

It proved to be a closely contested affair as both players tried their best not to give the advantage to the other. Both Osaka and Zakharova clinched four breaks each during the match, and there was nothing to separate the two in either set. Both sets were decided in tiebreakers. The first of them went down to the wire, and Osaka eventually clinched it 8-6.

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After pushing Osaka to the limit, Zakharova’s resilience faded in the second breaker as the Japanese prevailed 7-3 to advance into the second round. She will be taking on Katerina Siniakova in the next match. Osaka holds a 2-1 advantage in the H2H record and won their previous meeting 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 64 at Wimbledon in 2025.