Simona Halep, Banned for Doping, Gets Emotional on 9-Month Ban: ‘I Kept Fighting’

Former World No.1 Simona Halep recently had an open conversation about the doping scandal that marred her career. The two-time Major champion from Romania tested positive for a banned substance back in 2022, which saw her incur an initial four-year ban in 2023. However, she always maintained her innocence and fought against the punishment, which was reduced to nine months by the Court of Arbitration in 2024. In 2026, nearly a year after retiring, Halep reflected on the resilience that sustained her

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“I hope people take away the fact that, during this difficult period of my life, I kept fighting and never gave up. Because I knew 100% that I hadn’t done anything wrong, I had the courage and determination to continue to the end, even overcoming many obstacles and very difficult moments,” said Halep.

Halep was also very frank about not feeling any pressure to convince anyone of her innocence, as she was steadfast in the belief that people who knew her, including WTA staff and other players, were aware of her character and could never associate any wrongdoing with her.

“I never felt the need to convince everyone. The people who know me, who have been close to me throughout my career, and who know the respect I’ve always had for this sport, understand who I am as a person. And honestly, one of the biggest reliefs for me was when an independent tribunal confirmed that I hadn’t intentionally taken anything. At that point, it wasn’t just my word anymore; it was something officially established in writing,” she added.

Halep was not wrong to say she had the support of many people in her corner during the doping saga, but there were also quite a few detractors who had been critical of the Romanian.

Simona Halep Had Mixed Support During the Doping Saga

Of all the staunchest defenders of Halep, it was her former coach, Darren Cahill, who gave her backing to his former player. He gave a passionate response to the question of the Romanian’s culpability, stating that there was “zero chance” that she had intentionally taken any banned substance, which would put her career in jeopardy.

The tennis community is always in splits when stars get banned. The same trend was observed when Maria Sharapova received a 15-month ban in 2016 after testing positive for a banned substance. Martina Hingis and Tara Moore also faced the same music when they were banned.

Among Halep’s peers, Alize Cornet was the most supportive of Halep during the latter’s doping controversy. Back in 2023, when there were delays in her tribunals, the Frenchwoman took to social media and urged the tennis community to come together to support one of the top-ranked players of that time.

“Come on, people, let’s join forces. This is going way too far, and for far too long @itia_tennis @ITFTennis. The tennis world just wants what’s fair. We want #JusticeForSimona,” tweeted Cornet back in 2023.

There was no shortage of critics, including Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki. Williams famously tweeted “8 is better” when the initial four-year ban was announced for the Romanian. On the other hand, when she returned in 2024 via wildcards, Wozniacki stated that players who had tested positive should not receive wildcards.

Unfortunately for Halep, there was no fairytale comeback, as the Romanian won only one match in 2024. She last played at her home event at the Transylvania Open in 2025, where she lost to Lucia Bronzetti in the opening round, after which she drew the curtains on her career.