Simona Halep Fires Back at Nick Kyrgios as Critics Turn on Australian Over Drug Abuse

The suspension of Nick Kyrgios for substance abuse has created uproar in the tennis world, with the Australian getting some serious backlash from fans and players. Kyrgios was vocal in recent years about the doping suspensions of his peers and had an adamant stance on clean sport. However, now that the shoe is on the other foot, players like Simona Halep have come out, hitting back at the Australian for the comments he made in the past.

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“Never kick someone when they are down. Life has a strange way of changing positions,” wrote Halep on her Instagram story. “And an even stranger way of revealing the difference between an accident and choice.” Back when Halep was suspended over her doping violation in 2023, Kyrgios had some harsh words for the Romanian, asking the former World No.1 to “stop taking shady things” and also saying, “If I was taking similar things to be banned for four years, I’d have five Slams.

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Halep’s comments about accident and choice hold significance, as even though a banned substance was found in the Romanian’s system in the test, she always maintained her innocence, stating it was a result of contamination, rather than intentional consumption, which was supported by the CAS judgment that reduced the original ITIA ban of four years to nine months.

On the other hand, Kyrgios has not challenged the findings of the drug test, and in his social media message, he took responsibility for consuming the substance in question. It remains to be seen whether the Australian appeals while serving the provisional ban imposed on him from August 10, and should the investigation’s verdict show that the Australian took the drug while playing in the event, the ramifications could be serious for the former Wimbledon runner-up.

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The way the world of social media works, the Australian is facing the music now, given how vocal he was about other players failing drug tests, and how much he maintained his own profile as a clean athlete, as someone who would never fail a drug test. Some of the tennis insiders even found some of his old tweets to hit back at the Australian.

Tennis Insiders Hit Back at Nick Kyrgios for Failing Drug Test

Tennis insider Scott Barclay made some ironic comments about Kyrgios after news of the Australian’s suspension broke. “Somewhere in the world, Jannik Sinner is smiling a little bit to himself as he scrolls the morning tennis news…” said Barclay on X.

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Halep was not the only one to face Kyrgios’s wrath for failing a drug test, with the Australian a regular critic of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek when the two top players failed drug tests. Even though in both cases the players were cleared of any intentional wrongdoing, Kyrgios was critical of both players and blamed the process for treating top-ranked players in a different prism.

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Other tennis insiders, such as Jose Morgado and Allen McDufee, also commented on X on the Kyrgios situation. While Morgado commented, “The amount of Nick Kyrgios’ tweets aging terribly atm… Just search the word ‘clean’ on his profile…”, McDufee said, “Nick Kyrgios asking for people to respect his privacy after he’s been anything but respectful is a wild request.”

Bastien Fachan, another prominent tennis insider, found an old Kyrgios tweet in 2024, where the Australian stated “Still haven’t failed any drug tests tho”, and tagged it to a meme with a caption stating, “you might want to check again”.

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Kyrgios’s career hinges on the result of the investigation, and should the Australian face a lengthy ban, the match he played in Mallorca this year could very well be his last.