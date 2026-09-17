6x Grand Slam Champion Announces Retirement Days After Doubles Partner Calls Time at US Open

British tennis great Joe Salisbury stood alongside Rajeev Ram during his emotional farewell at Flushing Meadows. But now, just a few days later, Salisbury himself delivered a shocking career update to his fans.

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The 34-year-old, six-time Grand Slam champion has officially announced his retirement from professional tennis. This marks an emotional end to a pair that has dominated the men’s doubles draw for years, closing out an era of Grand Slam wins and historic moments.

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“I’ve decided I’m retiring from professional tennis,” he wrote in an emotional post on Instagram. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while and am now very happy with the decision. Tennis has been my life for as long as I can remember and I have been incredibly fortunate to have had all the opportunities, experiences and success that I have.”

“To be able to travel the world and call playing tennis my job has been a dream come true and I never believed I could have lived the life and had the career that I have. I gave it my all and know I can be proud and look back with no regrets.”

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Salisbury’s exit comes around a very emotional time for everyone on the team. A week before the tennis world honored Rajeev Ram, who finished his 26‑year career after a semifinal match against Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz at the US Open. People expected Salisbury to continue with another partner, but the British legend chose to leave alongside his long‑time friend. Their partnership ended as a friendship that changed how doubles is played today.

In his emotional note, Salisbury added, “The best thing about it all has been the people I’ve met along the way and shared these times with and many of them will be the closest people to me for the rest of my life. I feel so lucky to have had so much amazing support and there are too many people to mention but I am grateful to you all. A special thanks to my parents, Natalie, Rajeev, Justin, Louis, Dave, TC, Ed and the LTA. Without all of you, I could not have done this.”

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A Career to Remember

Salisbury is leaving the sport after building a list of historic moments. Alongside Ram, he dominated the men’s tour for more than half a decade. The duo won their first major title at the 2020 Australian Open. Following that, they won a record three back-to-back US Open titles from 2021 to 2023. This is the only three‑peat recorded for a men’s doubles team at Flushing Meadows in the Open Era, making them the greatest pair of all time.

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Salisbury also had a successful mixed doubles career. In 2021, he won the Roland Garros and US Open mixed titles with American star Desirae Krawczyk. Thus, Salisbury became the first British player since Sue Barker in 1976 to lift a Roland Garros trophy. This led Salisbury to reach World No. 1 in the ATP doubles rankings. A feat only achieved by Andy Murray and Jamie Murray, British men who reached the top spot in the Open Era. He also won the Nitto ATP Finals in 2022 and 2023.

British tennis leaders were quick to share their best wishes for the star. LTA Chief Executive Scott Lloyd praised Salisbury’s achievements. He said, “On behalf of the LTA, I would like to congratulate Joe on an outstanding career and thank him for his contribution to British tennis. He finishes his professional career as one of the most successful doubles players of his generation who has given British fans plenty to celebrate over the years. Both on and off-court, Joe is admired for his professionalism and humility, and we wish him the very best for the next stage of his career.”

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Salisbury’s long‑time coach and LTA Senior Performance Advisor Louis Cayer celebrated the player’s rise to power. He said, “Joe, all great things come to an end! I worked with you from very early in your career till your very last match at this US Open. Finishing with a semi-final, in a place where you had made history with three titles in a row, has a nice feeling, I would say.”

By retiring with Ram, Salisbury avoids the usual search for new partners that many doubles players face in the later stages of their careers. The duo grew together, dominated the world of tennis and chose to step away from the court together at the same event where they created their greatest successes. Salisbury leaves the court in good health and with a legacy that is solid. His quick reflexes at the net, his fair play and his calm demeanor set the standard for doubles play. As Salisbury begins life after sports, British tennis says goodbye to its champion of the Open Era.