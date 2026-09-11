6x Grand Slam Champion Delivers Tearful Tribute to Late Father in Final US Open Match

The 2026 US Open saw one of the greatest doubles players in modern history officially draw the curtains on his incredible career. Rajeev Ram bid an emotional farewell to professional tennis after his final campaign came to an end under the bright lights of New York. Partnering alongside longtime teammate Joe Salisbury, the American duo ultimately fell in the semifinals to the German tandem of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. Following the match, Ram took center court to deliver a powerful retirement speech that culminated in a deeply moving tribute to a beloved family member.

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“There’s one special person that’s not here today, and that’s my dad,” said Ram during his on-court farewell ceremony. “He taught me how to play the game and gave me a chance to play on these wonderful courts like this. So I hope I made you proud dad.”

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While professional tennis has seen its fair share of toxic player-parent relationships, the bond Ram shared with his father, Raghav Ram, was incredibly healthy and natural. That pressure-free foundation ultimately gave the American the mental fortitude necessary to navigate a devastating personal tragedy later in his career.

Raghav was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2018 and tragically passed away in April 2019 despite undergoing a rigorous chemotherapy regimen. While the loss was heartbreaking, it provided Ram with a profound inward perspective that completely relieved him of the intense pressure to perform at the highest level.

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This emotional clarity directly translated to on-court success, highlighted by his maiden Grand Slam mixed doubles title at the 2019 Australian Open alongside Barbora Krejcikova just months before his father’s passing. As he reflected on this incredible journey during his farewell, he also made sure to acknowledge two prominent figures standing beside him.

Ram also thanked Craig Tiley and Eric Butorac, who were there for the presentation and handed him a ceremonial plaque depicting some of the American’s best career moments. Both Tiley and Butorac had a special connection to Ram, as Tiley was the American’s coach during his university days in Illinois. On the other hand, the presence of Butorac was poignant as well, as Ram was his last opponent in his playing career at the 2016 US Open. Butorac was also one of Ram’s earliest doubles partners, winning two titles back in 2009.

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Even though he had several accolades in the sport, Ram always saved his best while playing at the US Open and while representing his country.

Rajeev Ram Had His Best Moments at the US Open

Even though he won six Grand Slam titles in his career, the US Open was Ram’s biggest event, as he won the men’s doubles title three years in a row alongside Joe Salisbury from 2021 to 2023. Salisbury proved to be the most prolific doubles partner for Ram in his career, following his initial success with Raven Klassen, with whom he won five titles and reached the final of the 2016 ATP Finals.

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However, with Salisbury, Ram prospered in his doubles career, reaching World No. 1 in 2022. They won 14 titles as a team, including 4 Grand Slams, 3 Masters 1000 titles, and 2 ATP Finals titles. However, Ram’s last doubles success came at the Cincinnati Open last year, where he won the title along with Nikola Mektic.

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Ram also had some of his best career moments while playing for the national flag. The American won two Olympic silvers alongside the likes of Venus Williams and Austin Krajicek, coming second in the mixed doubles in Rio in 2016 and in the men’s doubles in Paris in 2024. He had a decent resume in mixed doubles as well, winning two Australian Open titles with Krejcikova in 2019 and 2021.

For all his doubles exploits, Ram also reached three singles finals in his career, winning the Hall of Fame Open twice in 2009 and 2015. He also reached the final of the 2016 Delray Beach Open, but lost to Sam Querrey.