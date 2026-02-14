6x Grand Slam Champion Loses Cool as Jelena Ostapenko Pushes Limits During Qatar Open Clash

Tennis thrives on raw emotion and relentless intensity, where pressure often spills into visible reactions. That tension surfaced again at the Qatar Open as former Grand Slam champion Sara Errani unleashed a fiery on-court outburst during her clash with Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the Qatar Open, the women’s doubles semifinal featured a tense battle. Third seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko defeated top seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 3-6, 10-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match was intense and emotional throughout. Errani showed visible frustration at several key moments.

Early in the second set, at 30-30, the 38-year-old Italian reacted strongly. She screamed loudly toward the other side of the court after losing the point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, her frustration grew as the Italian’s faced match points. Errani openly voiced her displeasure, and the reaction briefly caught Hsieh and Ostapenko off guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Despite pressure swings in the match, Hsieh and Ostapenko held their nerve. After splitting the first two sets, they took control of the match tiebreak.

The pair won four consecutive points in the decider. That run secured their place in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the championship match, they will face fourth seeds Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic.

The two teams met earlier at the WTA Finals in Riyadh last year. On that occasion as well, Hsieh and Ostapenko defeated the top seeds 6-3, 6-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Errani’s emotional reactions on court are not new. One notable incident came at the 2020 French Open during her match against Kiki Bertens.

Bertens was struggling physically and later left the court in a wheelchair. After the match, Errani expressed her frustration, saying, “She was running like never before. She made me angry. Well done for her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Such emotional moments reflect the intensity of professional tennis, where WTA players have often shown visible frustration under pressure.

Ostapenko angrily threw her racquet at the ASB Classic

Jelena Ostapenko has also shown emotional outbursts on court. One such moment came at the 2016 ASB Classic. Unlike the recent incident of Erran, that one went too far.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her match against Naomi Broady, controversy erupted in the second-set tiebreak. Ostapenko was chasing a shot at full speed. In the process, her racket slipped from her hand.

The racket flew toward the back wall. It rebounded and struck a ball boy on the shoulder. The unexpected moment shocked players and officials.

Broady reacted immediately and raised a protest. She told chair umpire Blaze Trifunovski that Ostapenko should be disqualified. The ball boy was then called over for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broady did not stop there and continued her complaint. She also spoke to tour supervisor Tony Cho. However, the match continued after discussions.

Years later, another tense scene followed in Brisbane in 2024. Ostapenko faced Victoria Azarenka in a tight contest. Frustration surfaced late in the deciding set.

A drop shot clipped the net cord and fell on Azarenka’s side. Ostapenko believed the ball had bounced twice before the return. The call did not go her way.

She argued with chair umpire Julie Kjendlie. “You are blind, it is impossible to play when you make so many mistakes,” she said. “I never want you at my match again,” she later added. “You will never be at my match. I don’t want you at my matches; you ruin my matches.”

Such heated moments are not new in tennis. Intense pressure often leads to emotional reactions. As recent scenes show, frustration on the court can quickly turn into chaos.