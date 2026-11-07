16 Years After Andy Roddick, Ben Shelton Does What No American Has Done Since at the Masters 1000 Level

Ben Shelton has reached his maiden final at the Paris Masters, defeating crowd favorite Luca Van Assche in a dramatic encounter. He staged a stunning comeback after losing the first set to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. The victory saw Shelton join greats like Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick on an elite list of American players.

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Shelton has become just the third American male player to reach multiple Masters 1000 finals in a calendar year. He had previously lifted the title at the National Bank Open and is now in contention for the coveted trophy in Paris. Agassi was the first American to do so back in 2001. He did so again in 2002 before Roddick achieved the feat in 2003, 2004, and 2010.

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Shelton had to dig deep for the victory as Van Assche almost pulled off a major upset. The World No. 4 was sluggish in the opening set and lost his serve at a crucial juncture as the local hero took the lead. But Shelton got back into his groove in the second set and levelled the match.

Despite gaining back the momentum, Shelton had a poor start to the decider. Van Assche got the early break and took a 3-1 lead. The underdog appeared to be cruising towards a monumental victory at one stage, but Shelton took his game to another level in the final stages of the match and clinched a double break. He then held his serve to win the match after two hours and 16 minutes.

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Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Sport Bilder des Tages 250225 — ACAPULCO, Feb. 25, 2025 — Ben Shelton of the United States reacts during the men s singles round of 32 match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy at the 2025 ATP, Tennis Herren Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 24, 2025. Photo by /Xinhua SPMEXICO-ACAPULCO-TENNIS-ATP-MEXICAN OPEN FranciscoxCanedo PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The 24-year-old has qualified for his sixth tour-level final of the season, the joint-most alongside Jannik Sinner. Moreover, Shelton is the first American to play six finals in a season since James Blake in 2006. Notably, the latter reached eight finals on the Tour during that season.

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Paris Masters has turned out to be quite a grueling tournament for Shelton. He has dropped three sets in four matches so far, and almost all of the encounters have gone down to the wire. After defeating Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round, he played out a thriller against Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 16 and triumphed 3-6, 6-4, 7-6. Tommy Paul also proved to be a tough challenger, but Shelton eventually pulled through to win 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

With the match against Van Assche also going the distance, there are chances that Shelton may not be at his physical best in the final on Sunday, November 8. On top of this, he will be up against Carlos Alcaraz, a player who he has defeated just once in four meetings.

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The Paris Masters final can be an uphill challenge for Ben Shelton

Alcaraz has a 3-1 lead over Shelton in the H2H record. He qualified for the final after defeating Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 in the last 4. The Spaniard had emerged victorious in his first three meetings against Shelton, but the tables were finally turned at the US Open.

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The 24-year-old defeated Alcaraz 6-7, 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 in a pulsating quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows. It is easily one of the best matches of the year so far, and there are possibilities that the two could play out another classic, this time in Paris.

Moreover, Alcaraz is eager to get his revenge against Shelton and is looking forward to facing him in the final.

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“I’m very happy to reach the final,” he said in his on-court interview after defeating Ruud. “Tomorrow is going to be a great day, I can’t wait for it to arrive. I’m really looking forward to getting my revenge against Ben. Last time was a very tough match that was decided by small details.”

Unlike Shelton, Alcaraz has had a dominant campaign in the French capital. His only test came in the quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz, who took him to the absolute limit. Despite being a match point down at one stage, Alcaraz defied the odds and rallied from behind to snatch a dramatic 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 victory. It is safe to say that Shelton has a huge task ahead of him in the final.