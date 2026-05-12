Sky Sports Issues Apology Following Shocking Italian Open On-Air Blunder

In March, Jessica Pegula erupted in frustration when Elena Rybakina turned the tide in set two at the Miami Open, leaving Pegula serving to stay in the set. “Every f****** time,” she vented, prompting Sky Sports commentator Jonathan Overend to apologize live as the No. 5 seed became visibly rattled. Less than two months later, Sky faced another on-air apology at the Italian Open after accidentally showing Hamad Medjedovic in a delicate on-court moment.

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The world No. 67 staged a remarkable comeback from a set down to force a decider against Mariano Navone in their third-round match at the Italian Open on Court Pietrangeli. The three-hour contest had clearly begun to take its toll on Medjedovic as he served for the match.

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After creating a second match point opportunity, he walked to the back of the court and vomited on the clay, a stark illustration of the match’s intensity. “Ooh. Well, he has been battling for three hours; he might be coming up against his limits here. Can we get through one more point? Sorry that we got that on camera, everyone,” commentator Naomi Cavaday told Sky Sports viewers.

Still holding a match point, Medjedovic quickly headed to his bench to collect himself before continuing. “Just a delay as he has a drink, washes his mouth out. We are going to play the match point now. Just needs to find a way over the line now,” Cavaday added.

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The fans in Court Pietrangeli grew impatient, whistling and jeering as they waited for the Serb to return to the baseline. The match resumed, but Medjedovic blew his second match point by sending the ball long.

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Finally, on his third attempt, he sealed the victory, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. This result marked his first appearance in the last 16 of a Masters 1000 event, a career milestone.

Medjedovic has been in excellent form during the clay season. Last month, he qualified for the Barcelona Open and stormed into the semi-finals, including a notable win over third seed Alex de Minaur.

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His run in Rome has been equally impressive. He upset 27th seed Joao Fonseca in the previous round, navigating a hostile crowd who were firmly backing the Brazilian teenager.

The final set tiebreak against Fonseca was a tense affair. Medjedovic taunted the crowd and gave a theatrical “goodnight” gesture to them and to Fonseca’s hopes in the tournament.

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His Rome victory now sets up a fourth-round clash against lucky loser Martin Landaluce, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

And this isn’t the first time commentators’ apologies have made headlines, as similar incidents have previously rocked the tennis world on multiple occasions.

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Wimbledon commentator issues apology after mispronouncing Trinity Rodman’s name

Last year at Wimbledon, Trinity Rodman was cheering on Ben Shelton as she attended his R16 match against Lorenzo Sonego at the All England Club alongside her family.

During the broadcast, commentator Andrew Castle mentioned Rodman and referenced her father, noting, “Her father is Dennis Rodman, who’s one of the greatest sportsmen of all time, in my opinion. The greatest rebounder in NBA history and the biggest wind-up merchant of all time.”

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However, Castle repeatedly mispronounced her name, calling her “Tiffany” instead of Trinity. The mistake quickly drew criticism from fans of the Olympic gold medalist and World Cup star, who highlighted the error on social media.

Rodman responded directly, calling out commentators for both the mispronunciation and the repeated reference to her famous father. “For those who don’t know… my name is TRINITY, not Tiffany,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday.

The next day, BBC commentator Castle issued an apology. “Andrew apologizes for mispronouncing Trinity Rodman’s name during the Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Sonego match,” a BBC Sport spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

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This incident is not isolated in tennis broadcasting. Back in January of the same year, Australian broadcaster Tony Jones apologized to Novak Djokovic and Serbian fans. Jones had heckled fans during a news segment, calling Djokovic “overrated,” “a has-been,” and suggesting he should be “kicked out.”

Djokovic had skipped the customary on-court interview after his fourth-round win at the Australian Open as a protest against Jones and the host broadcaster, Channel 9. The apology followed quickly thereafter.

These episodes underscore the influence of commentary on fan perception and the responsibilities of broadcasters to maintain professionalism while covering high-profile matches. Accuracy and respect in broadcasting remain crucial, particularly in high-stakes environments.