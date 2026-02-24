Sloane Stephens and Paula Badosa Headline Growing Mexico Withdrawal Wave After Dubai Chaos

Essentials Inside The Story Sloane Stephens pulling out of Merida has pushed fresh attention onto a withdrawal trend

From scheduling strain to personal circumstances, the reasons behind these exits are piling up

For Stephens, this moment sits at the crossroads of a turbulent personal chapter

The WTA Tour’s withdrawal trend has now reached Mexico, and this time, Sloane Stephens stands at the center of the conversation. After a string of high-profile pullouts in Dubai, several top names have also stepped away from the Merida Open, raising fresh concerns about player fitness and scheduling strain.

The WTA 500 event in Merida has been hit hard, with Stephens withdrawing due to personal reasons. She has been replaced in the draw by Priscilla Hon. While her decision was not linked to injury, it adds to what has already been a challenging stretch for the former US Open champion. Stephens’ withdrawal comes amid a broader pattern that began at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where multiple top-ranked players pulled out even before the tournament began. That ripple effect has now extended to the Mexican swing. Among the biggest names absent in Merida is former World No. 2 Paula Badosa.

The Spaniard confirmed her withdrawal on social media, expressing disappointment at missing a tournament she considers close to home. “I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Merida playing this year. I was really looking forward to playing in front of you all. Mexico always feels like my second home. Now I have to recover well and come back as soon as possible. Thank you all for the support.”

Badosa recently retired mid-match in Dubai due to a right thigh injury, signaling that her physical struggles remain a concern. She is not alone. Maria Sakkari continues to battle illness, while Daria Kasatkina (right hip), Liudmila Samsonova (left knee), Diana Shnaider (right knee), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (left thigh), and Jaqueline Cristian have also been ruled out.

The withdrawal wave first became evident in Dubai. World No. 2 Iga Swiatek skipped the event due to scheduling considerations. Aryna Sabalenka withdrew with a right hip injury. Sakkari and Qinwen Zheng were sidelined by illness, while Victoria Mboko dealt with a right elbow issue. Further thinning the draw, Barbora Krejčíková and Cocciaretto were ruled out with left thigh injuries. Even Karolina Muchova, fresh off her Qatar Open triumph, was unable to compete due to scheduling constraints.

What began as isolated fitness concerns in the Middle East has now snowballed into a broader scheduling and workload debate across the tour. Constant WTA withdrawals are no surprise. It’s certainly a worrying time for the WTA Tour, although fortunately, steps are now in place to try and solve the issue. American tennis star Jessica Pegula is now set to lead the Tour Architecture Council, which has the clear aim of improving the WTA’s calendar.

For Sloane Stephens, the Merida withdrawal adds another layer to an already difficult chapter. After a second-round exit at Wimbledon in 2024, she endured a 13-match losing streak while managing a persistent right ankle injury. The setback forced her to miss key tournaments and halted her momentum.

During her time away, Stephens remained involved in the sport, working as an analyst for ESPN and TNT. Her 2026 season opened with a first-round loss to Renata Zarazua at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Ranked No. 1097 at the start of the Australian swing, Stephens had to battle through qualifying at the Australian Open. Wins over Barbora Palicova, Olivia Gadecki, and Lucia Bronzetti earned her a main-draw spot, but her campaign ended in straight sets against Karolina Pliskova.

While her Merida exit is attributed to personal reasons rather than physical setbacks, the timing underscores how delicate her comeback phase remains.

Sloane Stephens recently shared a painful family update

What really happened to the 32-year-old tennis star, though? Sloane Stephens has been navigating a difficult stretch both on and off the court. Her Merida Open withdrawal news comes just a few days after she announced her separation from Jozy Altidore, marking an end to the marriage after four long years.

On February 21, Stephens addressed the news publicly through her Instagram stories. “Jozy and I have decided to end our marriage,” Stephens wrote. “With peace, I am navigating this transition with mutual respect and kindly ask for privacy during this time. Thank you for your love, understanding, and continued support.”

The announcement brings closure to a relationship that spans decades, beginning long before either became a professional athlete. Stephens and Jozy Altidore first met as children while attending Boca Prep International School in Florida. Stephens was in fifth grade at the time, while Altidore was two grades ahead of her.

Years later, in 2016, their paths crossed again – this time as rising stars in their respective sports. They reconnected at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California, during overlapping national team commitments. From that moment, their relationship quickly deepened. In April 2019, Altidore proposed to Stephens in Los Angeles in a carefully planned surprise. The setting was an art gallery, but instead of traditional artwork, the walls were lined with oversized photos chronicling their journey together.

The couple later announced their engagement on Instagram, with Sloane Stephens simply writing, “Forever yes ❤️.” Less than three years later, they tied the knot on New Year’s Day in 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. At the time, Stephens often spoke warmly about Altidore’s role as a father to his son from a previous relationship.

“Jozy and I have known each other since we were kids, but watching him grow as a father showed me what it would be like to spend forever with him,” she said.

So, for Sloane Stephens, the separation marks the end of a deeply personal chapter that evolved from childhood friendship to marriage. Do you think she can overcome all these and come back strongly once again this year?