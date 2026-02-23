Sloane Stephens Announces Painful Family Update While Requesting Space From Fans

WTA, Tennis Damen GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN WTA GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN STEPHENS VS STEFANINI 10092025 GUADALAJARA, JALISCO. Action photo of Sloane Stephens of the USA, during day 3 the WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, held at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Foto de accion de Sloane Stephens de Estados Unidos, durante el dia 3 del WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, celebrado en el Centro Panamericano de Tenis de Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico PHOTO BY IMAGENSHOP AGENCIA FOTOGRAFICA GUADALAJARA JALISCO MEXICO *** WTA GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN WTA GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN STEPHENS VS STEFANINI 10092025 GUADALAJARA, JALISCO Action photo of Sloane Stephens of the USA, during day 3 the WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, held at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Action photo of Sloane Stephens of the USA, during day 3 of the WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, held at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico PHOTO BY IMAGENSHOP AGENCIA FOTOGRAFICA GUADALAJARA JALISCO MEXICO Copyright: xIMAGENSHOPxAGENCIAxFOTOGRAFICAx

WTA, Tennis Damen GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN WTA GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN STEPHENS VS STEFANINI 10092025 GUADALAJARA, JALISCO. Action photo of Sloane Stephens of the USA, during day 3 the WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, held at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Foto de accion de Sloane Stephens de Estados Unidos, durante el dia 3 del WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, celebrado en el Centro Panamericano de Tenis de Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico PHOTO BY IMAGENSHOP AGENCIA FOTOGRAFICA GUADALAJARA JALISCO MEXICO *** WTA GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN WTA GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN STEPHENS VS STEFANINI 10092025 GUADALAJARA, JALISCO Action photo of Sloane Stephens of the USA, during day 3 the WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, held at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Action photo of Sloane Stephens of the USA, during day 3 of the WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, held at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico PHOTO BY IMAGENSHOP AGENCIA FOTOGRAFICA GUADALAJARA JALISCO MEXICO Copyright: xIMAGENSHOPxAGENCIAxFOTOGRAFICAx

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens has battled a difficult 2026 season, exiting early at both the ASB Classic and Australian Open. Now, days before her February 25 Merida Open match, she confirmed her separation from her husband, Jozy Altidore, and requested privacy during this deeply personal time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In her message on Instagram, Stephens wrote, “Jozy and I have decided to end our marriage. With peace, I am navigating this transition with mutual respect and kindly ask for privacy during this time. Thank you for your love, understanding, and continued support,” she concluded the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court records show that Stephens filed for divorce earlier this month in Florida. In the documents, she described the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” The filing also indicates that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place.

The two do not have children together. However, Altidore has a child from a previous relationship. The separation marks the end of a long personal journey for the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago July 31, 2025, Toronto, On, CANADA: Former Toronto FC player, and United States international footballer, Jozy Altidore, poses for a portrait in Toronto, Thursday, July 31, 2025. Canada News – July 31, 2025 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20250731_zaf_c35_008 Copyright: xGiordanoxCiampinix

Stephens and Altidore first met when they were young. They both attended Boca Prep International School. Stephens was in fifth grade, while Altidore was two grades ahead of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

They later went their separate ways for several years. The pair did not reconnect until 2016. Their paths crossed again at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California.

Altidore once recalled the moment in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was doing a media scrum in the hallway during a US Men’s National team camp. Sloane was there training for Fed Cup in Hawaii,” Altidore previously told Vogue of their reunion. “Sloane turned the corner while having a loud conversation on FaceTime. We locked eyes and started talking during the scrum.”

Their connection quickly grew stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We exchanged contacts and went to dinner after my game versus Iceland,” said the former soccer pro. “The rest was history.”

Their relationship developed steadily after that meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Altidore proposed to Stephens in April 2019 in Los Angeles. He organized a surprise at an art gallery filled with family and friends, “and instead of paintings, the gallery was decorated with massive canvases of photos from our relationship and all the people who have played a role in Sloane’s life up to this point.”

The couple married on New Year’s Day in 2022, less than three years after the proposal. They kept most of their relationship private. At the time of their engagement, Stephens wrote “Forever yes ❤️,” while Altidore shared, “Forever starts now ❤️.”

Altidore retired from professional soccer in 2022 after a long career in MLS and abroad. He also scored 42 goals in 115 appearances for the United States Men’s National Team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as Stephens moves forward, support continues to pour in during this difficult period.

Altidore’s fatherhood inspired Stephens’ decision to marry him

Jozy Altidore has an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship. During an interview with People about their wedding at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Sloane Stephens spoke about his role as a father. She shared how his parenting left a deep impression on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN QUALIFYING, Sloane Stephens of the US in action against Olivia Gadecki of Australia during a qualifying session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 14, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260114142708882076

Stephens said that Altidore “loves his son so much and gives so selflessly.” She also explained how his growth as a parent shaped her feelings about their future together.

“Jozy and I have known each other since we were kids, but watching him grow as a father showed me what it would be like to spend forever with him,” she continued at the time.

Altidore also reflected on their journey during the same conversation. “I’ve loved reflecting on all of the moments that culminated to this day and how we’ve arrived at this life-changing moment.”

Their relationship had grown over the years before their wedding.

Meanwhile, Stephens faced a challenging stretch on the court in 2025 due to injuries. She began her 2026 season with a first-round loss to Renata Zarazua in Auckland. The defeat extended her losing streak to 13 matches.

Her struggles ended soon after at the Australian Open qualifying event. The former world No. 3 defeated Barbora Palicova, then Olivia Gadecki, and Lucia Bronzetti to reach the main draw. She later lost to Karolina Pliskova in the opening round in Melbourne.

Now, Stephens will face Renata Zarazúa again in singles at the Merida Open Akron. She has also teamed up with Ana Sofía Sánchez for the doubles event. Fans will hope she regains momentum as she looks to rebuild her form.