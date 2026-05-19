Sloane Stephens Embraces Fresh Challenge After 15 Years While Eyeing Roland Garros Success

Back at the French Open in 2018, Simona Halep stared into another Grand Slam heartbreak against Sloane Stephens before producing a fearless comeback. For Stephens, though, that painful Paris memory still lingers years later. After battling a difficult right-foot stress fracture, the former world No. 3 now enters 2026 chasing rhythm, resilience, and the toughness competition once demanded from her. And fittingly, her journey circles back to the clay courts where it all unraveled in Paris.

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Sloane Stephens believes her return journey in tennis feels completely different this time around. After securing a victory on Monday against fellow American Carol Young Suh Lee, Stephens admitted that the road back has been both unusual and challenging.

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“Only time will tell, but I think I’ve had an interesting journey on the way back here.” She explained that competing again under a protected ranking and playing Grand Slam qualifying events has brought a completely different experience to her career.

“It just feels different this time, but it’s fun. Playing on a protected ranking, playing qualies of Slams – just a different challenge,” Stephens added after the match in Paris.

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Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN QUALIFYING, Sloane Stephens of the US in action against Olivia Gadecki of Australia during a qualifying session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 14, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260114142708882076

The former world No. 3 also admitted that her motivation now goes beyond rankings or trophies. She feels there are still several personal and professional goals left unfinished in her career. “I think there’s a lot of things that I haven’t done and things I need to accomplish and overcome, and I’m just ready for that. I mean, I’ve done all the good stuff, so I might as well.”

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There were many positive signs during Stephens’ commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Even though her ranking has dropped significantly, the American still showed flashes of the smart and composed tennis that once made her one of the world’s best players.

Currently ranked No. 362 in the world, Stephens moved smoothly around the court and used her anticipation brilliantly. Her quiet footwork and tactical awareness helped her slowly dismantle the game of her 24-year-old opponent with impressive efficiency.

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Despite the struggles she has faced in recent years, Stephens admitted walking away from the sport was never something she seriously wanted to do. “It would be so easy to just walk away and quit now, but I think it’s just tennis,” Stephens said.

“It just kills you, it’s frustrating, and it’s difficult, and there’s a lot of adversity. In general, I’m here to prove to myself that my game is still there, that I can still play, that I’m still competitive. I think that’s the most important thing.”

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Now 33 years old, Stephens finds herself in a remarkable full-circle moment at the French Open. The last time she had to compete in qualifying rounds at Roland Garros, she was only 18 years old.

Fifteen years later, after collecting 35 main-draw wins in Paris, the American has returned to where her journey once began. Stephens owns an impressive 35-13 lifetime main-draw record at Roland Garros and also reached the quarterfinals there in 2019 and 2022 while making the R16 six different times.

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Next, Stephens will face world No. 138 Lisa Pigato for a place in the final qualifying round. The two players have never faced each other before.

Before defeating Young Suh Lee, Stephens had lost her previous three clay-court matches, but despite being forced into qualifying, she still appears to feel at home on the Paris clay.

Sloane Stephens looks determined to rewrite her unfinished Paris legacy once again

Sloane Stephens is not unfamiliar with difficult comeback stories. Long before her current struggles, she already experienced a major setback during the 2016 season because of a serious injury to her left foot.

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That injury eventually required surgery and forced Stephens into a long rehabilitation process. At the time, many questioned whether she would ever fully return to her previous level on tour.

However, the American answered those doubts in the best possible way one year later. In 2017, Stephens completed a remarkable comeback by winning the US Open and capturing the biggest title of her career.

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This time, though, the situation feels different for Stephens. The injury is now affecting her other foot, and instead of choosing surgery again, she decided to manage the problem through a different recovery process.

Even so, Stephens understands why people continue comparing this comeback attempt to her famous return in 2017. She admits the similarities exist, but she also knows repeating history will not be easy at this stage of her career.

“The first time it clicked, and I won a Slam, and it was great, but it’s not going to be like that again, right? It’s going to be an uphill battle. I’m 33. There’s a lot more happening. I’m just trying to prove to myself that I still got it.”

Stephens is also hoping her comfort level in Paris can help carry her through another difficult chapter. She has always felt connected to the courts at the French Open, especially inside Court Suzanne-Lenglen, where she has played many important matches throughout her career.

“I’ve played a lot of matches on that court,” she said before adding, “I’m super comfortable out there and just here at Roland-Garros in general. When you have a place that you’re familiar with, and you know how to manoeuvre, it feels good. So, who knows what will happen, but I am just happy to be playing well.”

Now at 33 years old, Stephens continues fighting to rediscover the version of herself that once thrived on the Paris clay, while the tennis world waits to see whether that familiar magic can rise again on the red dirt.