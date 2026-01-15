Sloane Stephens Fights Her Way Into Australian Open Main Draw After Gritty Qualifying Run

Sloane Stephens’ Grand Slam pinnacle remains her 2017 US Open triumph, backed by a Roland Garros final in 2018 and an Australian Open semifinal run in 2013. She has added four major quarterfinals, most recently at Roland Garros 2022. Now, as she enters this year’s Australian Open main draw, Stephens begins the season renewed, reenergized, and chasing one more defining run.

Sloane Stephens secured her return to the AO main draw with a straight-sets win over Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti. She defeated the second seed of qualifying 6-1, 7-5. The victory ended a difficult period and marked a major step forward in her comeback.

The former world No. 3 stepped away from competition in 2025 after a series of poor results. Her ranking dropped sharply, leaving her outside the Top 1000. Before arriving in Melbourne, she had not won a WTA-level match since Wimbledon 2024. She also carried a 13-match losing streak into qualifying.

This result closed an important chapter in Stephens’ career. Excluding injury absences, she had played 50 consecutive Grand Slam main draws between 2011 and 2025. Her last appearance in Grand Slam qualifying before this year came at Wimbledon 2011, where she exited in the second round. Until now, she had entered every major directly.

The match itself was not without tension. Stephens dominated the opening set with ease. In the second set, she built a comfortable lead but faced resistance as Bronzetti pushed back. Despite the pressure, Stephens stayed composed and finished the match in straight sets.

This will be Stephens’ 14th appearance in the Australian Open main draw. At 32, she is aiming to reestablish herself at the top level.

Stephens did not compete between February and September due to injury. After the match, she reflected on the challenge. “Obviously the last round of qualies is not easy and I haven’t been there in a long time, so a little bit stressful but really happy to get the win and get through,” Stephens said.

She also spoke about the pressure of her situation. “I think I was the only Grand Slam champion to be in qualies, which was interesting. I was like, ‘Oh God, a lot of pressure’, but I was just like it’s an opportunity to go and play and try and figure it out.”

And perhaps her path was demanding, but the reward is another chance on a Grand Slam stage.

How Sloane Stephens fought through qualifying to reach the Australian Open main draw

The task was far from easy for Sloane Stephens. She had not won a match since June 2024. To reach the AO main draw, she needed three straight victories in qualifying.

Stephens began her run against 21-year-old Barbora Palicova, ranked No. 230. She won the match 6-1, 7-5. In the second set, Stephens trailed 1-4 before finding her rhythm and closing it out strongly.

The second round proved more demanding. Stephens faced home favorite Olivia Gadecki, ranked No. 171. Gadecki was the reigning AO mixed doubles champion with John Peers and had played three straight AO main draws.

Gadecki also led their H2H 2–1, with all meetings coming in 2024. She took control early and won the first set 6-3. Stephens, however, raised her level from the second set onward.

Stephens improved her serving and saved several break points. She claimed the second set 6-3. In the deciding set, she recovered from an early break and won six of the final seven games.

Stephens sealed a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory in two hours and 13 minutes. The win marked a major step forward after months without competitive success. Her confidence continued to grow with each round.

The final qualifying match came on Thursday, January 15. Stephens faced Lucia Bronzetti, the second seed of the qualifying.

Now back in the main draw, can Stephens dig deep again at the AO?