2026 has been a rough year for Sloane Stephens both on and off the court. She divorced her husband, Jozy Altidore, earlier in February, bringing an end to a four-year marriage. She also wasn’t able to move back into the top 100 and has a bang-average win-loss record of 27-22 on the Tour. But things could have gotten worse, as Stephens could have suffered a major loss while she was away from her Los Angeles residence on Tuesday, November 17. The house was reportedly targeted by burglars at night, and two of them even managed to sneak in.

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According to ABC News, Los Angeles police responded to Stephens’ home at around 9 PM local time after a silent alarm was triggered. As they reached their destination, the police found that the front door had been shattered and two masked men were in the home. Luckily for Stephens, none of her valuables were stolen as the burglars fled the scene after the police entered.

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While Stephens will be happy that the burglars weren’t able to steal anything from her residence, she would also be gutted because they escaped. Local authorities haven’t reported any arrests in connection with the burglary attempt. She has yet to address the matter on social media, but is expected to do so soon.

The 33-year-old’s whereabouts are currently unknown. While Stephens may have been picked for analyst panels at several tournaments this year, she wasn’t present at the WTA Finals in California. The tournament instead featured the likes of Martina Navratilova, Lindsay Davenport, Ashleigh Barty, Caroline Wozniacki, and Danielle Collins as analysts and commentators at the year-end event.

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Stephens’ last appearance on the WTA Tour came at the Guadalajara Open in September. Though she picked up two impressive wins over Carole Monnet and Janice Tjen, Peyton Stearns proved to be beyond her reach. The veteran was defeated 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals and hasn’t returned to the Tour since. She even broke character during the match and threw her racket away at one stage before shouting angrily.

Imago WTA, Tennis Damen GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN WTA GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN STEPHENS VS STEFANINI 09092025 GUADALAJARA, JALISCO. Action photo of Sloane Stephens of the USA, during day 2 the WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, held at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Foto de accion de Sloane Stephens de Estados Unidos, durante el dia 2 del WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, celebrado en el Centro Panamericano de Tenis de Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico PHOTO BY IMAGENSHOP AGENCIA FOTOGRAFICA GUADALAJARA JALISCO MEXICO *** WTA GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN WTA GUADALAJARA 250 OPEN STEPHENS VS STEFANINI 09092025 GUADALAJARA, JALISCO Action photo of Sloane Stephens of the USA, during day 2 the WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, held at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Action photo of Sloane Stephens of the USA, during day 2 of the WTA Guadalajara 250 Open, held at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico PHOTO BY IMAGENSHOP AGENCIA FOTOGRAFICA GUADALAJARA JALISCO MEXICO Copyright: xIMAGENSHOPxAGENCIAxFOTOGRAFICAx

Despite not reaching the latter stages, this was still one of Stephens’ best results in 2026. She has struggled to find her form throughout the season and has also appeared to be disinterested in playing at times. For context, Stephens skipped Wimbledon this year even though she was fit to play. She instead decided to go on a vacation to the Caribbean, leading many to believe that she was done with tennis.

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Many even questioned her commitment to the sport following the episode. However, Stephens silenced all of her doubters by returning to action with the Memphis Classic in July. While the results may not be on her side, it is expected that Stephens isn’t ready to retire just yet. It remains to be seen whether she will return to the court in the 2027 season.

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Coming back, Stephens isn’t the only tennis player whose house was targeted by burglars this year. They broke into former tennis star Juan Martin Del Potro’s residence in Tandil, Argentina. However, he wasn’t as lucky as Stephens and had many of his valuables stolen.

Juan Martin Del Potro had his house robbed earlier in May

A group of robbers broke into Del Potro’s house through a large window. They robbed him of several valuables, including cash, luxury watches, jewelry, a wedding ring, and even a tennis racket. Fortunately, the police were able to track down the location of the burglars and arrested them later during the same month.

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The arrests also made headlines in the US, as these thieves also had a connection to the burglaries conducted in the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The police arrested three Chilean citizens, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, Pablo Zuniga Cartes, and Bastian Jimenez Freraut, in connection with the burglaries conducted in the homes of renowned athletes.

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Bastian and Ignacio were among the five people who were arrested in connection with the burglary at Del Potro’s residence. The three men were arrested through a joint operation that was conducted by the Argentine federal police and Chilean police.

The three individuals were allegedly members of a South American theft group, which burglarized the homes of NFL and NBA stars while they were away. They targeted the residences of professional athletes across the country and allegedly stole valuables worth more than $2 million.