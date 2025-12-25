Sloane Stephens Makes Grand Slam Comeback After Long Injury Hiatus

For years, Sloane Stephens walked onto tennis courts with the quiet assurance of someone who had already conquered the summit. A US Open champion (2017). A former world number 3. A player whose movement once made defense feel like art. Watching her at her best, it was easy to believe that time would always bend in her favor. But tennis, ruthless and unromantic, rarely allows fairy tales to run uninterrupted. The last two seasons have been especially unforgiving for the 32-year-old American. Can 2026 be a little different?

In 2024, Stephens played 40 matches and won just 19 – a far cry from the standards she once set. Now, coming to this season, before starting her campaign in 2025, she made a very interesting statement. “2025 will be important for just the longevity of my career. I don’t know how much longer I’m going to play, so just making sure that I enjoy it and having a good time.” But unfortunately for her, she played just six matches and lost all of them. Then came the foot injury, which sidelined her for almost seven months. Currently Stephens is ranked 1072 in the world, and guess what? She is also on a 12-match losing streak stretching back all the way to 2024 Wimbledon. But the good thing is that: there are plenty of things lining up for her in 2026. So, she’ll definitely get a chance to make a strong comeback next season.

For the third time in her career, Sloane Stephens will have to fight her way through Grand Slam qualifying. Thanks to a protected ranking earned during her injury layoff, she has secured a place in the 2026 Australian Open qualifying – a lifeline that keeps the door to the brightest stages slightly ajar.

Still, the symbolism is impossible to ignore. This will be her first appearance in Grand Slam qualifying since the 2012 Wimbledon Championships – more than a decade ago, when she was still a rising star rather than a proven champion.

In these qualifiers, several Grand Slam stars other than Sloane Stephens, emerging talents, and Australian favorites will also be seen in action. 128-player men’s and women’s fields, with the action to kick off on Monday, 12 January, at Melbourne Park. Players must win three matches to secure one of the 16 spots available to qualifiers in both the men’s and women’s singles main draws at the 2026 AO.

Will Stephens be one of them? Time will tell! But before competing in the AO qualifiers, Stephens will be seen in action in another tournament. Which is it, though?

Sloane Stephens confirms participation at the pre-Australian Open event

When the entry list for the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland dropped, one name instantly caught the eye. Nestled among the field was America’s Sloane Stephens, confirmed via a wildcard. Quietly, but decisively, the 32-year-old had drawn a line under the uncertainty and announced her return.

A familiar stage awaits her. Auckland will mark her fifth main-draw appearance at the ASB Classic, a tournament that holds a special place in her career. Back in 2016, she lifted the title there, slicing through the field and defeating Germany’s Julia Gorges 7-5, 6-2 in the final. Nearly a decade later, the memories of that run linger – sharp, confident, and full of promise.

Sloane Stephens was last seen in action at the WTA 125 tournament in Tampico. She was defeated in the R32 by India’s Sahaja Yamalapalli by 2-6, 2-6. But that’s past! Now, as the 2026 season begins, Stephens will once again walk out in Auckland, racket in hand, carrying both the weight of recent struggles and the memory of past triumphs. Whether this marks a turning point or simply another chapter, one thing is clear: she’s not done yet.

Speaking about her recent challenges on the court during a conversation on the ‘She’s So Lucky’ podcast, Stephens made an honest admission. “The tennis journey is a… it’s a very emotional roller coaster. As a pro, I’ve always just been like, focus on controlling the controllables on the court…I’ve been playing professional tennis for 15 years, and I don’t think I’ve ever been too high or too low. You just have to like tap into those parts that make you wanna compete harder…. I firmly believe that if you are not rowing in that direction, you have to get off the boat now.”

Can Sloane Stephens make a comeback in 2026? Share your thoughts in the comment box.