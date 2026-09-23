“So Disappointed”- Elena-Gabriela Ruse Defends Eva Lys After Loss With Blunt Message to Critics

The match between Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Eva Lys at the Korea Open was almost a no-contest for the German player, as Ruse won the match while losing only three games. However, when critics targeted Lys’s performance by alluding to her off-court life, Ruse was the first to come to her opponent’s defense, delivering a passionate message to the critics.

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“So Disappointed seeing so many negative comments on my post about one of my best friends and I decided to write this, because honestly, it hurt me,” said Ruse on her Instagram story. “Before judging a professional athlete from behind a screen, remember that you are looking at the result of years and years of sacrifice, discipline, injuries, pressure, losses, loneliness, and countless hours of work that nobody sees. Becoming a professional tennis player is not something that happens by luck…Eva has earned her place on that court.”

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Online messages centered on how Lys’ social media life had been taking up most of the German player’s time, and that this was the reason for her recent losing streaks. Lys is someone who loves being active on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of her travels while on the Tour, and often sharing entertaining reels and posts on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Even though it is true that Lys has a poor 8-18 win-loss record this year, her on-court results have nothing to do with her lifestyle choice. The German has always been someone who believes in enjoying her professional life and has called out the established standards for female athletes regarding their social media and appearance.

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Ruse coming to defend Lys is a commendable act on the part of the Romanian, who herself is no stranger to online harassment. After she lost her match to Aoi Ito at the Cincinnati Open last year, Ruse shared the disturbing social media messages she had received, with people hurling abuse at her for her performance.

As for Lys, this is not the first time that a WTA player has been criticized for being too active on social media and having other interests, with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka facing similar criticisms recently as well.

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Aryna Sabalenka Has Faced Similar Criticisms Like Eva Lys

While Lys has been criticized for her active social media presence, she is not the only TikTok enthusiast to face similar criticism. Former World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has faced similar criticism, especially in recent times, after losing key matches.

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Just as Lys has often spoken about how she likes having interests beyond tennis, Sabalenka has also talked about how her social media life helps her relax amid the rigors of the professional Tour. Like Lys, the Belarusian often posts off-court moments on her social media channels, sharing how she enjoys fun routines with her team, or even sharing clips from her various trips with her fiancée.

Moreover, both Sabalenka and Lys have lucrative brand deals that require them to maintain appearances on social media. While Sabalenka has her deals with Nike and Gucci, Lys’s digital media presence has made her a unique target for brands as well, with the German player having deals with Porsche and Lacoste.

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Fan reactions to players are largely influenced by results. Both Lys and Sabalenka are now going through a rough patch of form on the Tour, which is why their off-court moves are under added scrutiny. However, when Sabalenka was dominating the sport as the World No.1 or when Lys made her fourth-round run at the 2025 Australian Open as a lucky loser, there was only appreciation for both players. Tennis is one of the most physically and mentally grueling sports, with constant pressure on players to deliver results every week.