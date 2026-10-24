“So Nasty” — Martina Navratilova Weighs In on Gael Monfils-Elina Svitolina Split Backlash

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils ended their marriage, and they asked for kindness and space. Just a few days after the announcement, they received neither of those things, and now 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Navratilova has stepped in to defend the couple.

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“People are so nasty,” Navratilova wrote on X. “Nobody is hurting more than Elina and Gael right now and people dare criticize them??? Only wish them good luck and good health.”

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The criticism intensified after Svitolina explained her reasons. In her first statement, she wrote about the toll the situation in Ukraine has taken on her and said she needed to find her way back to herself outside the marriage. The split was even the reason why Monfils took an unexpected retirement.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency lists him as retired as of October 5, and he did not play a farewell match, which he was supposed to play at the Paris Masters. In a second statement, Svitolina said his career ended abruptly after he decided to stop based on their situation and that he faced accusations he did not deserve. There were some fans who blamed her for spoiling his planned farewell. Some people wondered if she had provided a satisfactory explanation, even when the Ukrainian poured her heart out in public.

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Imago May 21, 2026, Paris, France, France: Elina SVITOLINA of Ukraine and Gael MONFILS of France during a special ceremony for Gael MONFILS Gael and Friends during the Roland-Garros 2026, French Open 2026, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on May 21, 2026 in Paris, France. Paris France – ZUMAm308 20260521_zsp_m308_099 Copyright: xMatthieuxMirvillex

Some commentators even speculated, without evidence, about integrity issues behind his exit. On Friday, Monfils responded himself in a long Instagram statement.

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“Even though she did not owe anyone an explanation,” Monfils wrote. “Elina chose to speak vulnerably and truthfully about her reasons for this decision. She did so in the best way she knew how. Many decided that her explanation wasn’t perfect enough, and Elina has now faced a kind of criticism that I have found unkind at best, and venomous at worst.”

It was his first public remark on the separation, and he did it to defend the mother of his daughter. There were reports which suggested that Svitolina informed Monfils about the divorce over a phone call, which brought even more hatred towards the Ukrainian, calling her “insensitive.” The Frenchman did not stop at defending Svitolina. He thanked her for what she has given him over the years.

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“When I was ready to quit tennis, she gave me the encouragement I needed to continue. And she is the person behind some of my life’s greatest victories: our daughter, Skaï being the greatest of all,” he added.

The statement was written with obvious pain, but it was free of blame, similar to the one written by the Ukrainian. He said his heart hurts and that he is forever grateful to her.

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“While I am deeply grateful that the public feels so invested in my happiness, I have found the lack of grace and kindness shown towards Elina upsetting. While some may not understand her reasons, or agree with them, please remember that there is so much more that happens in a relationship behind the curtain that cannot be explained in a post,” Monfils concluded.

The line is an indication that there is a lot more to the relationship that cannot be expressed in a public statement. He ended by urging fans to look at them as people, and not celebrities. “We are all just human beings: not Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina, but Gaël and Elina. Imperfect, but trying our best.” It was a plea to remember the people behind the headlines.

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Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Tennis players Gael Monfils and girlfriend Elina Svitolina look on from the crowd during the singles match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Matteo Berrettini of Italy during Day Three of the Nitto ATP Finals at The O2 Arena on November 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker joined Navratilova in defending the couple, posting a message on X to show his support.

“It’s very difficult and challenging at times,” the German wrote. “To live your life in the public eye… Take good care of each other as a family and most importantly your daughter Skai! God bless.”

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Former Australian player and coach of Serena Williams, Rennae Stubbs also defended Svitolina, reminding fans that outsiders cannot know everything that happens inside a marriage.

Svitolina pulled out of this week’s tournament in Ningbo and the upcoming tournament in Tokyo but is set to play at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells next month. Monfils is still listed on the poster for Stan Wawrinka’s farewell event in Geneva on December 19. Both have stressed that they will stay a family, and the people around them are asking the public to give them space for now.