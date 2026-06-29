“So Sorry”- Aryna Sabalenka Apologizes After Novak Djokovic Flags Cheeky Wimbledon Disruption

Much like most sports, elite tennis is a tense, back-and-forth affair. Yet despite its rigorous demands, the game isn’t without fun. Among these antics, the off-court banter between Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka has quickly become a fan favorite, and the two are not letting it rest at Wimbledon. While the Serb was getting his practice reps in ahead of his campaign, the World No.1 came onto the same court and happened to cross it, leading to a humorous exchange.

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“No, sorry, no nothing, I’m stepping on your court, no nothing, it’s ok”, Djokovic was heard saying as he playfully sought an apology from the Belarusian for seemingly disrupting his practice. Sabalenka joined in on the fun, giving a full bow to the Serb, saying, “So sorry, Mr Legend.” The mood from both players was carefree and jovial, in contrast to the work cut out for them as the Wimbledon fortnight approaches. The friendly banter between the two also has a familial tone, as Djokovic’s daughter, Tara, is a huge fan of the women’s World No. 1.

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Such interactions have dotted Djokovic and Sabalenka’s relationship, with the highlight being their Roland Garros dance routines, where each engages in a fascinating show of one-upmanship on the stairs of Phillipe Chatrier. Sabalenka takes her dance-off with Djokovic pretty seriously, as she did not continue the tradition once Djokovic was knocked out of the event by Joao Fonseca. The hijinks also touch on the competitive aspect of the sport, as the Serb was “upset” on X when the Belarusian broke his long-standing record for most consecutive Grand Slam tiebreak wins at the Australian Open this year.

This is not the first time that Wimbledon has seen fun banter between the tennis stalwarts, as Djokovic gatecrashed Sabalenka’s press conference last year, offering playful jibes on her intensity and power on the court. These fun banter episodes are typical of the Serbian’s goofy side, who previously had such moments with former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova. Although noted for his steely glare on court, Djokovic is also famous on the Tour for making hilarious impressions of other players. Even his fiercest rivals aren’t safe, with the Serb famously imitating former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal’s incessant shorts-pulling and aggressive on-court sprints, much to the Spaniard’s delight.

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However, the banter may serve as a preface to an otherwise tough campaign for both athletes. A series of disappointing losses, lack of grass-court warm-ups, and the quest for greatness have marked Djokovic and Sabalenka’s return to the All England Tennis Club.

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Both Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic have questions to answer at Wimbledon

A keen eye on Slam results this year would unearth some similar trends between Sabalenka and Djokovic: both reached the Australian Open final but suffered significant losses at the French Open, highlighting key issues. Sabalenka’s loss against Diana Shnaider saw the Belarusian suffer from a spectacular mental meltdown in windy conditions, losing from a dominant position. She then suffered a loss against Pegula in Berlin before seeking professional help regarding her mental health.

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On the other hand, Djokovic’s loss to Fonseca at Roland Garros laid bare his vulnerability in long matches under hot, humid conditions. He will likely face a similar ordeal in London during the heatwave. The World No. 8 has been playing a very selective schedule this year, reaching Wimbledon right after the French Open. The Serb was on-site early, devoting himself to practice drills for a better part of the week and establishing his groove on grass. He did not play at any Tour-level events, with the only sign of momentum being an exhibition win against World No. 25 Tommy Paul.

Both players are coming to Wimbledon with different profiles: Djokovic has won it seven times, while Sabalenka has yet to improve on her three semifinal appearances. While Sabalenka’s concerns seem more topical, the Serb can embark on a legacy-defining run. A record-breaking 25th Slam could catapult him into peerless territory, and given his experience on the grass, coupled with Carlos Alcaraz’s absence, Djokovic may not find a better chance. On the other hand, if Sabalenka can maintain her on-court composure, her brand of power tennis is ideally suited to the grass. A triumphant campaign will get the critics off her back, as the Belarusian has yet to win a non-hard-court major and has Elena Rybakina breathing down her neck in the rankings. Djokovic begins his campaign against Wu Yibing in the first round, whereas Sabalenka faces the Serb’s compatriot, Teodora Kostovic, in the first round.