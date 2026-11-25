It won’t be wrong to say that Alexander Zverev‘s time as the World No. 1 has been forgettable so far. Ever since he dethroned Jannik Sinner during the Vienna Open, his credentials as the highest-ranked player on the ATP circuit have been questioned repeatedly. This is mainly because he hasn’t won any titles since, with his latest failure coming at the ATP Finals, where Carlos Alcaraz defeated him 6-2, 7-6 in the final. However, former ATP pro Andy Roddick has come out in Zverev’s defense, stating that his critics are being way too harsh.

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“This is so stupid,” he said on an episode of The Served Podcast. “Do I believe that when he’s fully healthy, he is better than Carlos (Alcaraz) and Jannik (Sinner)? No, I don’t. He hasn’t been. Who cares?

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“For all the people who are criticising and mad, he is number one in the world, do you want to just change maths and base a year on feelings now? Are we not going to apply points to tournaments and whoever gets the most points (finishes on top)? It’s pretty simple. You can’t say someone doesn’t deserve it; it’s a system.”

Roddick also had something to say to the people who believe that Zverev has won his Grand Slams out of pure luck. Notably, this notion has been created because he didn’t face either Sinner or Alcaraz in either of the tournaments. Moreover, while Alcaraz had withdrawn from the French Open, Sinner was out of action at the US Open. This made the draw easier for Zverev, who didn’t have to face tough opponents until the latter stages of the two majors.

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However, Roddick highlighted that it wasn’t Zverev’s fault that Sinner and Alcaraz weren’t playing. The German played whoever came in front of him and went on to win some very tight matches, which is something he wasn’t able to do before this season.

“Is it easier to win a Slam when someone isn’t there? Sure, but who cares? What would you have had him do? Not win two majors? Not be number one in the world? What was his option? He played whoever was across from him, and the whole thing was that he couldn’t hold up under the pressure of the Slam, and he did it twice,” he added.

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Imago 261001 — BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2026 — Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the men s singles first round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Cameron Norrie of Britain at 2026 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 1, 2026. SPCHINA-BEIJING-TENNIS-CHINA OPEN-MEN S SINGLESCN BaixXuefei PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Another reason why Zverev’s credentials as World No. 1 have been questioned is because of his terrible record against Sinner and Alcaraz in 2026. He came up against the two on a total of seven occasions during the season, but lost every single match. Sinner inflicted most of the damage, defeating Zverev five times, including the finals of the Madrid Open and Wimbledon. On the other hand, Alcaraz got the better of him at the Australian Open and the ATP Finals.

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This has led many to believe that Zverev wouldn’t have been able to clinch the No. 1 spot if it weren’t for Sinner and Alcaraz’s long injury layoffs. If this already wasn’t enough, then Zverev’s poor record against the top-10 in 2026 has also come under the scanner. While he did rack up several impressive wins at the ATP Finals, the same didn’t quite happen in other competitions.

Alexander Zverev struggled against top-10 opponents throughout the season

Coming into the ATP Finals, Zverev had a dreadful win-loss record of 3-9 against top-10 players in 2026. His three wins had come against the likes of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Alex de Minaur. This includes the triumph at the US Open final, where he defeated Shelton in four sets.

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Though the World No. 1 did manage to improve this stat to 7-10 at the ATP Finals, it still isn’t anything impressive. The record shows that Zverev has really struggled against higher-ranked players. While he did finish the year with an impressive win-loss record of 69-19, he wasn’t able to rack up wins when it mattered the most.

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Zverev failed to win any titles on the Tour except for the two Grand Slams. He lost three finals during the season and reached the latter stages of several other tournaments, but just wasn’t able to cross the finish line.

Despite this, Zverev has ended the year with a massive 2,400-point gap over Sinner in the rankings. He is also 2,750 points ahead of Alcaraz and isn’t expected to be dethroned during the early months of the 2027 season. It remains to be seen whether Zverev will be able to bring his ATP title drought to an end during the Australian swing next year.