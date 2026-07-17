“Some Peace & Quiet”- Linda Noskova’s Father Reflects on Sudden Fame After Wimbledon Glory

The last few days have been no less than a dream for Linda Noskova and her family. The 21-year-old who grew up in the village of Bystřička made headlines around the world by clinching the coveted Wimbledon title on Saturday. Since then, she has pretty much become the talk of the tennis world, and her popularity has skyrocketed. But it turns out that Noskova and her family members aren’t big fans of this kind of attention. In fact, her father, Drahos Nosek, is already seeking peace after being under the public eye for just a few days.

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“It gives me chills, we’re not used to it, we’re just ordinary people from the village, and now all of a sudden this,” said Nosek in an interview with Tenisportal.cz. “We’re looking forward to peace and quiet, I think Linda has had enough…What’s worse is that people are recognizing me, thanks to you journalists, so thank you very much.”

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Noskova has received a hero’s welcome in Czechia. She has received praise from Czechia’s Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and President Petr Pavel. They also hailed Karolina Muchova for her incredible efforts in the all-Czech Wimbledon final. Additionally, Pavel invited both players to the Prague Castle and described the tournament as a celebration of Czech tennis.

On top of this, Noskova has already made several public appearances since returning to Czechia and has met a ton of fans. One such appearance came at an event in Přerov and was attended by a massive number of people. It was here that Noskova shared an emotional message with the fans in attendance and highlighted how she feels after returning to her home country following her triumph at Wimbledon.

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“When I see all of you here, it makes me a little teary-eyed,” she said during the event. “I don’t know if I’ll manage it. Thank you all for the tremendous support. I think during the Czech final, a few tears fell for you—that was the goal. I’m glad to be back. I respect you all so much.”

Ranked No. 12 in the world before Wimbledon, Noskova was a well-known figure in the tennis community. But her popularity has reached new heights following her maiden Grand Slam triumph. Not to mention that the expectations around her will also increase significantly in the coming tournaments.

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Imago Linda Noskova celebrates victory in the Ladies Singles final Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 13, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 11 Jul 2026London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xKieranxMcManus/Shutterstockx 16981032fw

Coming into Wimbledon, Noskova was reported to have an estimated net worth of $4 million by Celebrity Net Worth. But that figure is now expected to increase significantly as she has been rewarded with a cash prize of $4.8 million for winning the Wimbledon title. In addition, her endorsement deals are also likely to increase in the near future.

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This is quite a big deal for both Noskova and her family, who had quite a humble background a few years ago. At one stage, the 21-year-old’s family was even struggling to make ends meet, but she has managed to pull them out of that situation through her success on the tour. Her father, Drahos, had recently opened up about the family’s struggles during Noskova’s early years.

Linda Noskova’s father opened up about the family’s situation

“We started, and we basically had nothing to eat and no place to live,” he further said in the interview. “My wife and I divorced from our previous marriages at that time, left all our property to the others, and started over. When Linda was born, I was three thousand in the red every month. My wife had nothing, I worked as a dispatcher, and I had to collect scrap metal to survive at all. It only got better when my parents died, the house was sold, and I paid my debts.”

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It won’t be wrong to say that the family’s dire straits encouraged Noskova to do better in tennis. The youngster hasn’t looked back ever since she turned pro in 2019. She has gone from strength to strength on the tour and has completely turned around her family’s fortunes.

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2026 has already become Noskova’s most successful year on the tour. She picked up her form massively during the grass-court season and first bagged the Berlin Open title before achieving more success at the SW19.

The victory at Wimbledon has seen Noskova reach a career-high of No. 7 in the rankings. But she is still the second-highest ranked Czech player, as Muchova is just ahead of her at No. 6.

It remains to be seen if Noskova will be able to gain more places on the rankings in the upcoming hard-court season that will commence later this month.