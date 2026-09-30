“Some Time to Heal”- Karolina Pliskova Calls Time on Season With Asian Swing Exit

There were always doubts around Karolina Pliskova‘s Asian swing plans. She had admitted after the US Open that she wasn’t in favor of travelling to Asia for several weeks at the end of the season. But it was unclear as to what her final decision would be. However, Pliskova has now unexpectedly pulled the curtain down on her season by confirming her withdrawal from the Asian swing.

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“After everything my body has been through over the last months, I have a few small things that need some time to heal properly,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Nothing serious, but right now it makes sense to give my body the time it needs instead of pushing through it. Of course I’m disappointed to miss these last tournaments of the year. Hope to see all my Asian fans next time. Thank you for all the support this year. See you soon.”

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With the Asian swing being the final season before the WTA Finals, it is clear that Pliskova won’t make any more competitive appearances this season. It has been a successful season for the Czech so far. Even though she didn’t win any titles, her ranking has improved significantly.

For context, Pliskova was ranked No. 1054 at the start of the season. Now she is up to No. 51 and has a decent win-loss record of 22-13. Her best run of results came during the clay swing when she reached the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open and the Round of 16 at the Italian Open. She also did well in the grass-court season, making it to the last 8 at the HSBC Championships and the semifinals of the Nottingham Open.

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Imago April 24, 2026, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: KAROLINA PLISKOVA of Czech Republic during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026, ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 and WTA, Tennis Damen 1000 tennis tournament, celebrated at Caja Magica on April 24, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAc312 20260424_zsp_c312_228 Copyright: xOscarxManuelxSanchezx

In comparison, Pliskova’s form declined in the North American swing. She won just two matches in three tournaments and got knocked out by Diana Shnaider in just the second round of the US Open. The Asian swing could have been an opportunity to improve her form on hard courts and finish the season on a high. But Pliskova has surprisingly backed out.

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Having played several tournaments throughout the year, she now wants to take a break so that her body can recover and get ready for the 2027 season. Unlike many other players, who are missing the Asian tournaments due to injury, Pliskova simply doesn’t want to compete for long in the continent. She gave a brutally honest answer when asked whether she would participate in the China Open or not.

Karolina Pliskova admitted that she doesn’t want to travel to China

“I don’t have any plans at the moment. To be honest, I don’t really want to go to China,” she had said in an interview with CT Sport after the US Open. “I was attracted to Tokyo, which I like, and I also won it once. There is a certain chance that I will go there. I’ll give it a few days and see. Usually, when I lose, I don’t want to go anywhere. And then the next day I want to. It is possible that I will go to China again, but now it looks more like not.”

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A reason why Pliskova didn’t want to travel to China was that the tournaments are very stretched. Two Masters 1000 events are played in the country one after another. This includes the China Open and the Wuhan Open.

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“It’s true that this is what I would probably play for there. But then again, it’s not that much motivation for me to just go to China for a month and a half. The tournaments are too stretched. Honestly, I’m not tempted to go to Asia for six weeks at the end of the season. I’m not saying I won’t go there, but I’m also not saying I’ll go there,” she added.

While Pliskova was unclear about travelling to Asia at the time, she has now made her final decision. Having not participated in any of the tournaments last year as well, she won’t be dropping points on the rankings and thus, may remain in the top 60 at the end of the year.