Spider-Man to Arrive at the US Open in Blockbuster Marvel Crossover for Fan Week

What’s more exciting than having Spider-Man in New York? That’s why the US Open is bringing the superhero to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 2026. Continuing the collaboration with Marvel, the USTA has decided on this crossover event to make the Fan Week even more attractive by giving out Marvel comics for free.

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Almost 40,000 Spider-Man comics will be handed out for free during the Fan Week as part of the “Celebrating Our New-York Story” theme from August 24 to 28. That’s not all, as the USTA will also give away collectible covers that feature New York’s favorite superhero in one of the five boroughs to the first 1000 fans who come to collect their free print copy.

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This is not the first time Marvel has collaborated with the US Open, with 2026 being the third year of this high-profile partnership. Back in 2024, the event had a crossover between top-ranked tennis players like Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, and others with the fan-favorite Avengers. The tennis players were featured in a unique edition of the comic book, in which they teamed up with superheroes to save the world. 15,000 free copies of the comic were given away by the USTA, making the Marvel team-up start with a bang.

It’s not only fictional storytelling, but the Marvel-USTA partnership also focused on cultural history. In 2025, the organizations celebrated the 75th anniversary of Althea Gibson becoming the first colored player to be featured in a US Open draw in 1950. To honor her, the legendary trailblazer was featured in a Fantastic Four Comic, with 40,000 print copies being handed out to fans for free.

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Such initiatives involving global and fan-favorite brands like Marvel help the USTA make Fan Week a big success, with other great events lined up for 2026 as well.

The US Open Has Some Great Events Planned for the Fan Week This Year

The US Open Fan Week is an initiative by the event to make sure fans get a taste of the Grand Slam atmosphere without having to pay for the high-priced tickets during the main draw action. Fan Week places greater emphasis on the qualifying rounds, bringing a party and festival atmosphere to the grounds that fans can enjoy.

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The Arthur Ashe Kids Day (August 23) will be the kickoff for this year’s Fan Week, celebrating the great American tennis legend with various fun activities, tennis clinics, and players having a casual hit with celebrities on Arthur Ashe Stadium as the main attractions. Fans can enter the Arthur Ashe Stadium for free and get the feeling of being in one of the iconic tennis venues in the world.

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A hit last year, the mixed doubles will also feature during Fan Week this year, with some of the top-ranked players teaming up for an official Grand Slam event. Pairs like Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka have already created online buzz among fans, with the mixed doubles action also featuring one extra day of qualifying action this year, which is free for fans.

If all this was not enough, five-time US Open champion and everyone’s favorite Roger Federer is all set to make an on-court comeback at Arthur Ashe since his retirement in 2022. The Swiss Maestro is all set to thrill the fans in an exhibition doubles match along with the likes of Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and John McEnroe, enhancing the Fan Week even more this year.