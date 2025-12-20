Stan Wawrinka Breaks Silence on Retirement With Emotional Message After 23 Years on Tour

For more than two decades, Stan Wawrinka has lived inside the rhythm of tennis – the early mornings, the lonely hotel rooms, the roar of stadiums, and the quiet satisfaction of walking off court knowing he had given everything. On Friday, the Swiss star finally put words to a feeling many fans had sensed for a while. After 23 years on Tour, winning 16 singles titles (including 3 major triumphs), and also reaching a career-high ranking of world number 3 (on 27 January 2014), Stan the Man revealed that 2026 will be his final season in pro tennis.

“One last push”, he wrote – three simple words that carried the weight of a lifetime. Wawrinka, who turns 41 in March, rose to prominence at a time when the tennis world was dominated by the ‘Big 3.’ So, over the years, his journey has become special to every tennis fan. Wawrinka is also a gold medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (doubles event). For years, despite living in the shadows of legends, he always found ways to make the headlines – on his own terms. In his heartfelt IG post, he further wrote:

“Every book needs an ending. It’s time to write the final chapter of my career as a professional tennis player. 2026 will be my last year on tour… I still want to push my limits and finish this journey on the best note possible. I still have dreams in this sport. I’ve enjoyed every part of what tennis has given me, especially the emotions I feel playing in front of you. I’m looking forward to seeing you one more time, all around the world.”

It wasn’t a dramatic farewell or a tear-soaked goodbye. It was pure Stan Wawrinka – honest, reflective, and grounded. A champion who never chased the spotlight but earned it through resilience, reinvention, and some of the most unforgettable nights in modern tennis history.

Injuries tested him brutally in the later years. Surgeries, comebacks, and ranking drops followed (currently, Wawrinka is ranked 157th in the world). Yet retirement never came quietly. He kept returning, racket in hand, chasing the feeling that first drew him to the game. Even when wins became scarce, his love for competition never faded. Wawrinka is someone who always lives by the tattoo on his left forearm, which says, “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.”

In 2025, he played around 17 matches and won just 4 of those. People could sense something lining up surrounding the Swiss in the upcoming season. In the last couple of months, he wasn’t seen shutting down retirement talks with a blunt response. He had already given a hint in the previous month.

“After 40, it’s difficult to make long-term plans, but I would like to play in some tournaments next year. I will definitely try to do that… I want to enjoy it as much as I can, but I also know that the end is coming. So I’m trying to push myself to the limit and see how far I can go.”

So, it seems that Stan Wawrinka had already made up his mind a month ago. But now with 2026 marked as his final chapter, the farewell tour begins – not as a victory lap, but as one last honest grind. One more year of competing, traveling, and fighting for every point, just as he always has. How did the tennis world react to Wawrinka’s recent announcement, though?

The tennis world joins hands to showcase love and respect for Stan Wawrinka’s incredible career

There are careers defined by numbers, and then there are careers defined by moments. Stan Wawrinka belongs firmly to the latter. But as the twilight of his career approaches, it’s becoming clear that Wawrinka’s true legacy isn’t just etched in trophies or rankings. It’s written in the words of those who stood across the net from him.

In tennis, perhaps the purest measure of greatness is peer recognition. And when Novak Djokovic – arguably the most accomplished player the sport has ever seen was asked to name the most underrated opponent he’s faced, his answer came without hesitation. Stan Wawrinka.

“Most underrated player I ever faced, I mean [Stan] Wawrinka. I think he is very underappreciated and underrated, considering he is a three-time Grand Slam champion. I think people often forget about him and what he’s achieved. He’s achieved more than 90% of the players ever in the history of the game.”

Several other tennis stars like Lorenzo Musetti, Casper Ruud, and even Alexei Popyrin have time and again stated that it’s an “honor” to play against someone like Stan Wawrinka. These comments show us exactly why Wawrinka didn’t just play tennis. He earned his place in its history – one backhand, one fearless swing, and one unforgettable battle at a time.

Even in his retirement announcement post on IG, several players shared their heartfelt reactions towards the Swiss. Gael Monfils dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Russian pro Karen Khachanov wrote, “Allez Stan the Man 🤝🔥🫶🏻 @stanwawrinka85,” while Juan Martín del Potro commented, “🫶” and Arthur Cazaux hailed Stan Wawrinka as the “Legend” in that post. Plenty of reactions came in under that IG post. Surely, Wawrinka’s retirement is a bitter pill to swallow for all his fans, but it was imminent. Share your thoughts on his incredible tennis career.