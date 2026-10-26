Stan Wawrinka Faces Bittersweet Basel Farewell as Novak Djokovic Delivers an Emotional Message

At this year’s Australian Open, Novak Djokovic called Stan Wawrinka “an inspiration.” So it was rather fitting that when the Serb made a late change of plans to compete in Basel for the first time since 2011, he was there sharing laughs with his friend and rival during Sunday evening’s practice session. He had some heartfelt words for Wawrinka, too, but a special request turned out to be an even sweeter gesture.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Enjoy the last ride,” Djokovic told Wawrinka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic is chasing one of the five remaining spots at the Nitto ATP Finals and is in the draw on a wild card, but he had it firmly in mind that the 41-year-old Wawrinka is set to retire after the tournament. Swiss Indoors president Roger Brennwald shared with Blick that as soon as Djokovic’s entry into the Basel draw was confirmed, he went to Brennwald and asked whether he could attend the tribute.

“Novak came to see me to ask if he could attend Stan’s farewell match. In my eyes, that says a lot about the great champion and the fantastic sportsman he is. I then invited him to my box, where other prominent figures in sports will also be present, such as Martina Hingis and Dario Cologna,” Brennwald said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides that, Brennwald also shared that he has no memory of Stan Wawrinka’s first match at his tournament. What he does remember is a shy boy he congratulated at Roland Garros in 2003, who had just won the junior title. As for how Wawrinka’s farewell at Basel was organized, he added:

“Everything was settled with a single phone call. In the spring, Stan called me to ask what I thought of the idea of ​​making Basel the final stage of his career. I replied, ‘I’m honored that you’re considering it.’ Then I said, ‘There’s no question about it. We’re ready to organize a ceremony.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wawrinka announced his retirement plans earlier this year, describing 2026 as the final chapter of his professional career. His decision brings an end to a journey that began more than two decades ago and produced three Grand Slam titles, an Olympic gold medal in doubles, and a career-high ranking of World No. 3.

His Grand Slam victories came at the 2014 Australian Open, the 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open. The latter two included victories over Djokovic in the final, a reminder that Wawrinka was not simply a contemporary of the Serbian great. At his peak, he was one of the few players capable of beating Djokovic on the biggest stages. He has also earned at least three Lexus ATP Head2Head wins against each of the ‘Big Three’ during his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic has previously spoken warmly about the Swiss star. After Wawrinka reached the third round of the 2026 Australian Open, the Serbian said he was “proud to call him a friend and a rival and someone that definitely has inspired me.”

He also reflected on what tennis would lose when Wawrinka eventually stepped away from the sport. “When he’s gone, tennis is going to lose a great player and a great person,” Djokovic said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Swiss veteran is approaching his farewell with a mixture of emotions. Speaking ahead of the tournament, he admitted that his final event would feel different from any other competition, even though he intended to maintain his usual preparation and professionalism.

“You can’t approach your last tournament, after 25 years of career, the same way as any other,” Wawrinka said, according to Tennis Temple. “It’s already special just knowing this is my final tournament.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not the kind of person to fight them. On the contrary, I’m going to welcome them and accept them,” he added about the emotions he expects to experience. “There is sadness, but also happiness,” he concluded.

In an interview with the Swiss paper Bote der Urschweiz, he compared the ending to watching a very good film: you know the credits are coming and still want it to keep going. He said he was grateful to finish a healthy final season and to pick the moment himself, and that the harder, less successful recent years may have helped him say goodbye gradually.

Wawrinka’s first tour-level win since May came in Lyon last week, on his fifth match point in a deciding tiebreak against 20-year-old Martin Landaluce, before Flavio Cobolli beat him 6-2, 6-4. That said, Basel will not be the last time he plays in front of a crowd: on December 19, a year to the day after his retirement post, he hosts a farewell exhibition called One Last Backhand at Palexpo in Geneva, with Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Gael Monfils billed to join him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic’s message has added another memorable moment to Wawrinka’s farewell week. The Swiss still has tennis to play, however, and his draw presents a difficult challenge if he hopes to extend his final tournament beyond the opening rounds.

Stan Wawrinka Faces a Tough Draw in His Final Basel Tournament

Wawrinka begins his final Basel campaign against eighth seed Jiri Lehecka. The pair have never faced each other on the ATP Tour, and the Czech arrives as a difficult opponent for a player preparing to close his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draw offers little room for error. Wawrinka must first get past Lehecka before he can consider the next round, where he is scheduled to face a qualifier or lucky loser. Further progress could bring even tougher opposition, with top seed Ben Shelton and Djokovic among the potential opponents later in the tournament.

A meeting with Djokovic would be particularly compelling. The two have contested several major finals, and their history includes some of Wawrinka’s finest victories. He beat Djokovic to win the 2015 French Open and again in the 2016 US Open final, proving he could match the Serbian’s consistency and defensive strength with his own powerful groundstrokes.

Wawrinka’s record at Basel has been less impressive than his achievements elsewhere. Despite winning three Grand Slam titles, he has reached the semifinals of his home tournament only twice, in 2006 and 2011. He owns a 17-17 win-loss record at the event and has also reached the quarterfinals on four occasions.

That history gives his final appearance an added layer of uncertainty. Wawrinka will want to produce a strong run in front of his home crowd, but Lehecka presents a serious test from the outset. The Swiss will need to find his best tennis quickly if he hopes to keep his farewell going.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever happens in the draw, Basel will give Wawrinka a final opportunity to play in front of the supporters who have stood by him throughout his career. Djokovic’s message has already set an emotional tone for the week, but the Swiss veteran will now have to focus on the matches ahead.