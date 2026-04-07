Stan Wawrinka’s Monte Carlo Farewell Rekindles Special Roger Federer Memory

The 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 scoreline still echoes from 14 years ago at the Monte Carlo Masters final, when Stan Wawrinka stunned compatriot Roger Federer to script one of his most defining triumphs. That victory was significant, as it marked only his second win in 15 meetings against the Swiss maestro and instilled confidence on the grand stage. Now, at 41, Wawrinka’s farewell in the Principality, ending with defeat to Sebastian Baez, revives that cherished memory with poignant finality.

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“Incredible memories, of course,” Wawrinka responded when asked about his 2014 title run in the Principality.

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“It was my first and only Masters 1000 [title]. Plus, here in Monte-Carlo… I grew up on clay. All my youth, I dreamt of these clay tournaments with all these clay specialists. So Monaco was one of my favorite tournaments to watch.”

That victory carried even more meaning because it came against Roger Federer, someone who was not just a rival but also a close companion. Later, he added, “I was fortunate to be able to win it, to play against Roger that year. Moreover, we were playing in the Davis Cup, we were really close, we spent a lot of time together.”

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Imago Monte-Carlo Rolex Master Tennis PHOTOPQR/NICE MATIN/Cyril Dodergny Roquebrune-cap-martin 06/04/2026 Roquebrune-cap-martin le 06/04/2026 – Monte-Carlo Country Club – Monte-Carlo Rolex Master – 32eme de finale – Defaite et dernier match au Rolex Master pour le Suisse Stan Wawrinka Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 06, 2026 in Monte-Carlo. Roquebrune-cap-martin France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBELxSUIxUK Copyright: xPHOTOPQR/NICExMATIN/MAXPPPxCyrilxDodergnyx 20260406NIM5581 20260406NIM5581

“We warmed up before the final. Matches against Roger have always been more complicated with our relationship. It’s true that managing to get beyond that and win the tournament was exceptional.”

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That triumph became one of the defining chapters of a career that ultimately surpassed even Wawrinka’s own expectations over time.

Although he never set out with the fixed goal of becoming the best in the world, he steadily rose through the ranks to reach a career-high No. 3 and secured three Grand Slam titles, with his only Masters 1000 crown coming in Monte Carlo.

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His connection with the event runs deep, as he first appeared at the iconic Monte-Carlo Country Club 20 years ago and gradually built his legacy there. A key early moment came in 2009, when he reached the semifinals after earning his first H2H win over Federer, setting the stage for what would follow.

Reflecting on his journey and the legacy he hopes to leave behind, Wawrinka placed little emphasis on silverware and instead highlighted mindset and growth.

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“I am a child from a village, from a farm, who dreamed of being a professional tennis player, with one goal: to always give my best every day, to be able to progress, to constantly push all my limits, without ever putting up barriers,” Wawrinka said in French.

“But never having the goal of winning a Grand Slam or being No. 1 in the world, just trying to continuously be better, and that’s what I’ve tried to do throughout my career.”

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Now ranked No. 104 after re-entering the Top 100 in mid-February, Wawrinka has been balancing appearances between ATP Tour events and the Challenger circuit since the start of the 2025 season.

He still hopes to make one final appearance at the remaining three Grand Slams, especially after reaching the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

There were also hopes of facing Carlos Alcaraz before retirement, a matchup the Swiss veteran had openly desired. However, that opportunity slipped away, as it will instead be Sebastian Baez who meets the seven-time Grand Slam champion in the Monte Carlo second round.

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Through it all, Wawrinka has continued to admire Federer’s achievements, often viewing him as the defining standard of his generation while reflecting on a career shaped by resilience and self-belief.

Stan Wawrinka reflects on Roger Federer’s influence on his career

Stan Wawrinka has built a remarkable career, highlighted by peaks where he defeated the sport’s biggest names on the grandest stages.

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He may not have matched the week-to-week consistency of Andy Murray, but the Swiss star still secured the same number of Grand Slam titles as the former world No. 1.

Wawrinka captured his majors at the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015, and the US Open in 2016. In those defining moments, he defeated Rafael Nadal in Melbourne and overcame Novak Djokovic in both Paris and New York finals.

Much of Wawrinka’s journey, however, unfolded in the shadow of Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion who defined an era. Despite that, the two shared major achievements, including Olympic doubles gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a Davis Cup triumph in 2014.

Reflecting on Federer’s influence, Wawrinka said, “You can’t change what we have around us, and I couldn’t change the fact that Roger played in the same era as me, in addition to the fact that he was the best ever.”

He further explained his mindset, adding, “I could only focus on my career, trying to get the best possible results, as I have always done since I became a professional player. I had the chance to get closer to Federer when he was already at the top. We often trained together, and he shared really special moments. I have no regrets; it was a huge opportunity for me.”

As his career approaches its final chapter, Wawrinka has mapped out a potential schedule that includes Barcelona, Rome qualifiers, and Geneva, while remaining uncertain about Roland Garros.

“I will see if I have the chance to play Roland Garros,” Wawrinka shared.

“I would love to play something on the grass. Hopefully Wimbledon. Then I play Gstaad, Estoril. Hopefully, I can play the US Open. We will see if I play a tournament before, Cincinnati (qualifying) or maybe a challenger. After, we’ll see. Basel, for sure. Lyon also.”

With his Monte Carlo run now over, Wawrinka looks set to embrace the remainder of the tour, cherishing each moment before he finally steps away from the game.