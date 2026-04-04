Stan Wawrinka Shares Emotional Moment With Gael Monfils Ahead of Monte Carlo: ‘One Last Time’

In tennis, some players win, some entertain, and a rare few leave fans stunned in disbelief, questioning what they’ve just seen. As the Monte Carlo Masters ignites the clay season, that truth lives through Stan Wawrinka and Gaël Monfils, who now stand on the edge of their final act as 2026 shapes into a farewell tour. Nearing 40, both icons blend scars with brilliance, still daring the game to give them one last unforgettable moment.

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The two former top 10 players arrived in Monte Carlo with smiles on their faces. They enjoyed their preparation time together in the Principality. Stan Wawrinka, who recently turned 41, shared a special moment on social media. He posted a series of photos with Gaël Monfils and wrote, “One last time, my friend.”

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Both players have received wildcards to compete. This will be their final appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000. Wawrinka has a strong history at this tournament. He won the title in 2014 by defeating Roger Federer.

Monfils also had his moment here. He reached the final in 2016 and even took a set from Rafael Nadal before losing. The 2026 edition will mark the end of their journey in Monte Carlo. Both players know this is their final chapter at this iconic event.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka85) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Off the court, they share a strong friendship. On the court, they have battled many times, with Monfils leading their H2H 4-3. Wawrinka’s career highlights are unforgettable.

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At his best, Wawrinka played fearless tennis. His one-handed backhand was powerful and precise, leaving fans amazed. That shot was more than just a weapon. It created moments that took the breath away from everyone watching.

His career also had difficult periods. Injuries and long breaks tested his resilience many times. Even in tough moments, Wawrinka never stopped believing. He continued to fight against the best players in the world.

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While Wawrinka impressed with power, Monfils brought joy. He made fans smile, laugh, and stay on the edge of their seats. Monfils began 2026 with hopes of building momentum. He aimed to defend his ASB Classic title in Auckland.

However, his campaign ended early. He lost in the first round to Fabian Marozsán. Despite the loss, his performance still entertained the crowd. His energy and creativity remained unchanged.

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Monfils has never needed trophies to captivate fans. His style has always been about excitement and connection. For nearly two decades, he has created unforgettable moments. His matches are filled with speed, creativity, and daring shots.

Fans remember his impossible sprints and bold winners. Even short rallies became lasting memories. Unlike Wawrinka, Monfils has not won a Grand Slam title. But that has not reduced his popularity or influence.

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In fact, it has made fans support him even more. When he plays at his best, anything feels possible. There is still hope for one more special moment. Fans believe he can produce one last spark before retirement.

Their farewell tours are not just about looking back. They are about celebrating what they still bring to the sport. They represent power, creativity, and personality. They made tennis feel alive and emotional.

Now, they prepare for their final matches in Monte Carlo. Monfils will face Tallon Griekspoor, while Wawrinka will take on Sebastian Báez.

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And as they step onto the clay one last time, emotions will run high.

Stan Wawrinka’s dream is still alive after the Monte Carlo draw

Stan Wawrinka will begin his Monte Carlo campaign against Sebastian Baez of Argentina. Baez is a strong clay-court player and presents a difficult first-round challenge.

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The two have met once before. That match took place at the 2026 United Cup quarterfinal, where Baez won 7-5, 6-4. Despite the tough draw, a big opportunity awaits Wawrinka. If he wins, he could face Carlos Alcaraz in the next round.

This potential match carries special meaning for Wawrinka. It is something he has openly said he wants before retiring.

After receiving a wildcard for Monte Carlo, Wawrinka spoke about this goal. “If I’m honest, I’d like to face Carlos. I’ve played Jannik many times, so I would like to have a different experience,” he told Spazio Tennis.

He explained further what it would mean to him. “We can call it a small dream for this year — it would be exciting to be on the other side of the net against a player like that.”

Wawrinka has already faced Jannik Sinner several times. They have played six matches, with Sinner leading the H2H 4-2. That is why facing Alcaraz feels different. It would give him a new and meaningful challenge late in his career.

If Wawrinka defeats Baez, Alcaraz will be waiting in the second round. The stage would then be set for his dream match.

With the tournament about to begin in just a few hours, anticipation is high. The question remains whether Wawrinka can overcome Baez and make that dream encounter a reality.